A Perfect Circle say they'll tour in 2017 and hint at new music

A Perfect Circle will tour in 2017 and are working on new music, according to mainmen Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan.

Guitarist Howerdel was moderating the Los Angeles leg of singer Keenan's A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things book tour this week when, according to Pulse Of Radio (via Blabbermouth), Howerdel said A Perfect Circle will tour in 2017 and that they are working on new material.

Keenan reportedly agreed and added that they would play at the Hollywood Bowl on May 7 of next year.

The band's most recent album was 2004's Emotive, which was made up mainly of cover versions. They last played live in 2013.

As well as Howerdel and Tool's Keenan, the band's current lineup includes former Smashing Pumpkins man James Iha, Ashes Divide bassist Matt McJunkins and drummer Jeff Friedl.