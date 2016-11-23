 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

A Perfect Circle say they'll tour in 2017 and hint at new music

News / 28 days ago / by Stef Lach

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan say they'll play live next year and confirm they are working on new songs

A Perfect Circle will tour in 2017 and are working on new music, according to mainmen Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan.

Guitarist Howerdel was moderating the Los Angeles leg of singer Keenan's A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things book tour this week when, according to Pulse Of Radio (via Blabbermouth), Howerdel said A Perfect Circle will tour in 2017 and that they are working on new material.

Keenan reportedly agreed and added that they would play at the Hollywood Bowl on May 7 of next year.

The band's most recent album was 2004's Emotive, which was made up mainly of cover versions. They last played live in 2013.

As well as Howerdel and Tool's Keenan, the band's current lineup includes former Smashing Pumpkins man James Iha, Ashes Divide bassist Matt McJunkins and drummer Jeff Friedl.

Keenan has been busy with his bad Puscifer while Tool are supposedly working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2006 album 10,000 Days.

The vocalist recently said he wasn't being lazy in regards to new Tool music. He said: "We're working on it. Do I appear to you to be a lazy person who doesn't want to get that done?"

Last year, Keenan described Tool fanatics as "insufferable" for not understanding the humour in their music.

