A Day To Remember awarded $4m in legal battle with old label

US court finds in favour of A Day To Remember in their long-running feud with their former label Victory Records

A Day To Remember have won their drawn out legal battle with their former label Victory Records and have been awarded a financial settlement of $4million.

The Florida band have been locked in a legal argument with Victory since 2011 over a breach of contract. A Day To Remember claimed that they had fulfilled the terms of a five-album deal, while Victory insisted live recordings and re-releases didn't count.

Now a jury in the US state of Illinois have found in the band's favour, awarding them $4m for unpaid royalties, and agreeing that some of the albums supplied by the band did count towards the five-album total. The jury also gave the band the composition rights to their songs, while Victory Records were awarded the sound recording copyrights.