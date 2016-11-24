Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake added to Slam Dunk

Frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Slam Dunk is a festival that we’ve been attending from the very start – Slam Dunk South is actually on the the campus of my old uni in Hatfield. “It’s grown into one of the most important festivals in alternative music, and it’ll be an absolute honour to headline it in 2017.” He added that it “feels totally mental” that Take To The Skies will be 10 years old when they perform. “The fact that we get to reminisce and relive tracks we recorded so long ago, and that are still held so dear by many, is something I could never have anticipated back then. "We’ll never write another album like it, since Enter Shikari isn’t really a band that looks backwards, so to speak." Tickets can be purchased via TeamRock Tickets or on the Slam Dunk website.