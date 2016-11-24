 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake added to Slam Dunk

News / 27 days ago / by Christina O'Neill

Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings added to Slam Dunk 2017 bill

Don Broco and Bowling For Soup are among a number of bands who have been added to the Slam Dunk 2017 bill.

Ska punk outfits Less Than Jake and Reel Big Fish will also perform at the shows. They'll be joined by Cute Is What We Aim For, who will be playing 2006 debut The Same Old Blood Rush With A New Touch in full, and We The Kings, who will perform their 2007 self-titled record in its entirety.

Headliners Enter Shikari will mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album Take To The Skies at the festivals, which take place in Birmingham's NEC on May 27, Leeds City Centre on May 28 and Hertfordshire's Hatfield Forum on May 29.

Frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Slam Dunk is a festival that we’ve been attending from the very start – Slam Dunk South is actually on the the campus of my old uni in Hatfield.

“It’s grown into one of the most important festivals in alternative music, and it’ll be an absolute honour to headline it in 2017.”

He added that it “feels totally mental” that Take To The Skies will be 10 years old when they perform.

“The fact that we get to reminisce and relive tracks we recorded so long ago, and that are still held so dear by many, is something I could never have anticipated back then.

"We’ll never write another album like it, since Enter Shikari isn’t really a band that looks backwards, so to speak."

Tickets can be purchased via TeamRock Tickets or on the Slam Dunk website.

