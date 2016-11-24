T In The Park festival cancelled for 2017

Organisers of Scotland's T In The Park say recent move from Balado to Perthshire and planning headaches that followed have put paid to the event for next year

Organisers of Scotland's biggest music festival T In The Park have announced it will not go ahead in 2017.

The event moved from its spiritual home of Balado in Kinross to Strathallan in Perthshire in 2015 and remained there this year.

Bosses say that a number of hurdles they have faced has forced them to take a year out to assess the future of T In The Park and so next year's event – due to be the 24th – will not go ahead.

The move from Balado was down to an oil pipeline that runs under the site and the 2015 switch to Strathallan got off to a bad start when the Scottish Government imposed site restrictions due to the presence of nesting ospreys.

In a statement, T In The Park organisers say: "When we launched back in 1994 there were only two music festivals in the UK - now there are many and T In The Park paved the way for all that have come and gone in Scotland since.

"However, the last couple of years have had their challenges. Against our will, and despite a prolonged fight, we were forced to move from Balado, Kinross in 2015.

"This move was a mammoth task for the event and one that was compounded by a series of onerous site restrictions placed upon us as preparations for the event in 2015 took place.

"The constraints – logistically and financially - that the resulting planning conditions put upon us are simply not workable.

"We tried our best to work with the pressures placed upon the site by bringing in an additional team and fixing the first year traffic issues, but ultimately we’re not in control of the overall site layout and the continued restrictions means that the negative impact on our fans and the limitations placed on their experience is too great."