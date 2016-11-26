As Lions announce debut album Selfish Age

As Lions will launch their 11-track debut album Selfish Age in January

As Lions have confirmed that they’ll release their debut album early next year.

Titled Selfish Age, it’ll launch on January 20 via Better Noise Records. It follows their four-track Aftermath EP which came out in October.

Frontman Austin Dickinson says: “Not only are we absolutely stoked with this record, we feel incredibly lucky to be putting it out. It's big, it's diverse – these songs are like our kids, we hope you all enjoy them as much as we enjoy playing them.

“We can not wait to have a belter with you out on the road in 2017!”

Dickinson is joined in the lineup by guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee.

Pre-orders for Selfish Age are now open, with a variety of bundles on offer.

As Lions are currently on the road across the US with Sixx AM and Five Finger Death Punch.