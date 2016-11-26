 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

As Lions announce debut album Selfish Age

News / 25 days ago / by Scott Munro

As Lions will launch their 11-track debut album Selfish Age in January

As Lions have confirmed that they’ll release their debut album early next year.

Titled Selfish Age, it’ll launch on January 20 via Better Noise Records. It follows their four-track Aftermath EP which came out in October.

Frontman Austin Dickinson says: “Not only are we absolutely stoked with this record, we feel incredibly lucky to be putting it out. It's big, it's diverse – these songs are like our kids, we hope you all enjoy them as much as we enjoy playing them.

“We can not wait to have a belter with you out on the road in 2017!”

Dickinson is joined in the lineup by guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee.

Pre-orders for Selfish Age are now open, with a variety of bundles on offer.

As Lions are currently on the road across the US with Sixx AM and Five Finger Death Punch.

As Lions Selfish Age tracklist

  1. Aftermath
  2. The Suffering
  3. Bury My Dead
  4. Deathless
  5. Selfish Age
  6. White Flags
  7. Pieces
  8. World On Fire
  9. One By One
  10. The Fall
  11. The Great Escape

As Lions 2016 tour dates with 5FDP, Shinedown, Sixx AM

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ
Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME
Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial At The Onecenter Complex, NY
Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA
Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstoe Arena, WV
Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC
Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV
Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL
Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL
Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

