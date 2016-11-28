Against The Current announce European tour

Against The Current will play dates across Europe in February and March in support of debut album In Our Bones

Against The Current have announced a European tour which will take place in February and March next year.

It’s Christina Costanza, Daniel Gow and William Ferri’s latest run of shows in support of their debut album In Our Bones which launched in May via Fueled By Ramen.

The band say: “Europe! You asked for more dates and you're getting them – we're starting off 2017 with Part 2 of In Our Bones world tour.

“So stoked for this, can't wait to see you all again!”

Against The Current previously issued album tracks Wasteland, Forget Me Now and Running With The Wild Things.