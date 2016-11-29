Linkin Park, Prophets Of Rage, Deep Purple for Hellfest 2017 lineup

Hellfest have announced their 2017 lineup – with Deep Purple, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, Prophets Of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch and Slayer among the big names included.

The festival takes place in Clisson, France, on June 16, 17 and 18 of next year. Other acts announced include Rob Zombie, Steel Panther, Alter Bridge, Sabaton, Airbourne, In Flames and Opeth.

Earlier this year, Hellfest boss Ben Barbaud vowed to improve on the festival for 2017 after taking on board criticism from fans.

In an open letter, he said: "The areas in front of the two main stages will have to be readjusted. We had never witnessed such forceful enthusiasm during shows like Rammstein’s, Black Sabbath’s or Gojira’s, to the detriment of the other stages when different bands were playing at the same time as these popular artists. We organisers will have to adapt.