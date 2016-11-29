ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016
Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com
Linkin Park, Prophets Of Rage, Deep Purple for Hellfest 2017 lineup
French festival Hellfest announces its 2017 lineup – with Linkin Park, Prophets Of Rage, Deep Purple, Aerosmith and Five Finger Death Punch included
Hellfest have announced their 2017 lineup – with Deep Purple, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, Prophets Of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch and Slayer among the big names included.
The festival takes place in Clisson, France, on June 16, 17 and 18 of next year. Other acts announced include Rob Zombie, Steel Panther, Alter Bridge, Sabaton, Airbourne, In Flames and Opeth.
Earlier this year, Hellfest boss Ben Barbaud vowed to improve on the festival for 2017 after taking on board criticism from fans.
In an open letter, he said: "The areas in front of the two main stages will have to be readjusted. We had never witnessed such forceful enthusiasm during shows like Rammstein’s, Black Sabbath’s or Gojira’s, to the detriment of the other stages when different bands were playing at the same time as these popular artists. We organisers will have to adapt.
"There were also some shortcomings we were not prepared for – the excessive wait at the cathedral and at the cashless banks got on a lot of festivalgoers’ nerves.
"It’s hard for us to explain this new phenomenon. It is quite unlikely that the mere 3000 additional attendants provoked such complications.
"Whatever the cause, this new information will have to be analysed and we will try to remedy the problem next year by adding more cashless stands and more pat-down lines."