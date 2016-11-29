 Skip to main content

Linkin Park, Prophets Of Rage, Deep Purple for Hellfest 2017 lineup

News / 22 days ago / by Stef Lach

French festival Hellfest announces its 2017 lineup – with Linkin Park, Prophets Of Rage, Deep Purple, Aerosmith and Five Finger Death Punch included

Hellfest have announced their 2017 lineup – with Deep Purple, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, Prophets Of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch and Slayer among the big names included.

The festival takes place in Clisson, France, on June 16, 17 and 18 of next year. Other acts announced include Rob Zombie, Steel Panther, Alter Bridge, Sabaton, Airbourne, In Flames and Opeth.

Earlier this year, Hellfest boss Ben Barbaud vowed to improve on the festival for 2017 after taking on board criticism from fans.

In an open letter, he said: "The areas in front of the two main stages will have to be readjusted. We had never witnessed such forceful enthusiasm during shows like Rammstein’s, Black Sabbath’s or Gojira’s, to the detriment of the other stages when different bands were playing at the same time as these popular artists. We organisers will have to adapt.

"There were also some shortcomings we were not prepared for – the excessive wait at the cathedral and at the cashless banks got on a lot of festivalgoers’ nerves.

"It’s hard for us to explain this new phenomenon. It is quite unlikely that the mere 3000 additional attendants provoked such complications.

"Whatever the cause, this new information will have to be analysed and we will try to remedy the problem next year by adding more cashless stands and more pat-down lines."

