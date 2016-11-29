 Skip to main content

Metallica, Soundgarden, Korn for Rock On The Range 2017

News / 22 days ago / by Stef Lach

Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn have been announced as headliner's for Rock On The Range 2017 – with Volbeat, Gojira, Primus and more also on the bill

Metallica, Soundgarden, Korn and Volbeat are among the acts announced for Rock On The Range 2017.

The Columbus, Ohio, festival place on May 19,20 and 21 of next year at the MAPFRE Stadium – with Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn headlining the three nights.

Other bands announced for the event include Primus, Bush, Papa Roach, The Offspring, Alter Bridge, Chevelle and Seether.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says: "Rock On The Range is the pinnacle rock festival in America. I always feel that in the crowd and can’t wait for our headline set in May. We’re gonna come at you with everything we’ve got – expect a few surprises.”

Promoter Gary Spivack adds: “After our record breaking 10 Year Anniversary, it was high time to raise the bar and have the world's best rock bands jump over it. We couldn’t be more honoured to have Metallica and Soundgarden at Rock On The Range!

"But why stop there? To have bands such as Korn, Volbeat, Primus, Papa Roach, The Offspring and so many more truly makes this year’s ROTR our best one yet."

A selection of ticket options are available now at the official Rock On The Range website.

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self

