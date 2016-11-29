Metallica, Soundgarden, Korn for Rock On The Range 2017

Metallica, Soundgarden, Korn and Volbeat are among the acts announced for Rock On The Range 2017.

The Columbus, Ohio, festival place on May 19,20 and 21 of next year at the MAPFRE Stadium – with Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn headlining the three nights.

Other bands announced for the event include Primus, Bush, Papa Roach, The Offspring, Alter Bridge, Chevelle and Seether.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says: "Rock On The Range is the pinnacle rock festival in America. I always feel that in the crowd and can’t wait for our headline set in May. We’re gonna come at you with everything we’ve got – expect a few surprises.”