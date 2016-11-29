ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016
You Me At Six step up assault on ticket touts
You Me At Six vocalist Josh Franceschi has stepped up his fight against ticket touts.
The singer has called on the UK Government to introduce legislation to ban the mass purchase of tickets online for the purposes of selling them later at an inflated rate.
Previously, the You Me At Six frontman personally sold tickets to fans for an intimate show in London to prevent touts from taking advantage.
Now he tells BBC Politics: "When a gig is announced, fans head to primary ticket websites, often to be told it's sold out. But most of the time they're not.
"It's the touts who have bought them, forcing fans to pay hiked up prices on secondary websites. Enough is enough. Genuine fans are being priced out of the equation. Music lovers are consumers too, and consumers have rights.
"In New York, legislation is in place. The UK must follow suit."
Meanwhile, You Me At Six have announced a further run of UK shows for 2017.
You Me At Six tour dates 2017
Mar 08: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Mar 09: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Mar 10: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Mar 12: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 13: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Mar 15: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Mar 16: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Mar 17: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 18: Prague Lucerna Music Hall, Czech Republic
Mar 20: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 21: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Mar 23: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Mar 24: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway
Mar 25: Copenhagen Little Vega, Denmark
Mar 26: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Mar 29: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Mar 30: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Mar 31: Paris Cigale, France
Apr 02: Manchester Academy, UK
Apr 03: Newcastle Academy, UK
Apr 05: Plymouth Pavilions, UK
Apr 06: Blackburn King George's Hall, UK
Apr 07: Doncaster Dome, UK
Apr 08: Norwich UEA, UK
Apr 10: Birmingham Academy, UK
Apr 11: Bournemouth Solent Hall, UK
Apr 13: Glasgow SECC, UK
Apr 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Apr 15: London Alexandra Palace, UK