 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Nickelback punishment threat to drink-drivers

News / 22 days ago / by Martin Kielty

Canadian cops warn drink-drivers they’ll be forced to listen to Nickelback on way to jail

Canadian police have warned drink-drivers that they’ll face an additional punishment when they’re caught this Christmas – they’ll be forced to listen to Nickelback while being taken to jail.

The Kensington Police Service of Prince Edward Island are using the threat to attract more attention to their seasonal DUI campaign.

They say via Facebook: “The holiday season is upon us and that means more social events, staff parties and alcohol-based libation.

“Know that the Kensington Police Service will be out looking for those dumb enough to feel they can drink and drive.

“When we catch you – and we will – on top of a hefty fine, criminal charge and a year’s driving suspension, we will also provide you with a bonus gift of playing the office’s copy of Nickelback in the cruiser on the way to jail.”

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 27 days ago Stone Broken – "There are worse people to be compared to than Nickelback"
Feature / 21 Oct 2016 We couldn't take pictures at Nickelback's London show, so we drew them instead
News / 10 Oct 2016 Nickelback land knockout blow in Royal Blood Twitter spat
News / 25 Aug 2016 Hear Nickelback cover Don Henley

They add: “We figure if you’re foolish enough to get behind the wheel after drinking, then a little Chad Kroeger and the boys is the perfect gift for you.

“Let’s not ruin a perfectly good unopened copy of Nickelback. You don’t drink and drive, and we won’t make you listen to it.”

Along with the light-hearted message is the sensible advice: “Know ahead of time who is the designated driver, write down the number of a cab company, or plan to stay over with friends.”

Nickelback – no strangers to negative publicity – were the subject of a one-man campaign in 2014 to block them from playing anywhere in London.

But the much-maligned act proved they give as good as they get last month after Royal Blood compared them to the 2016 presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. They responded: "Nickelback jokes are like Royal Blood – they were a lot cooler a couple of years ago. Don't drink and tweet fellas. Stay safe."

From the archive

The Nickelback Quiz
Trivia / 12 May 2016
The Nickelback Quiz
Previous LINKIN PARK, PROPHETS OF RAGE, DEEP PURPLE FOR HELLFEST 2017 LINEUP
Next MUSE TO HEADLINE READING AND LEEDS 2017

Latest News

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 3 days ago
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Games
Games Check out our first Mobile Game and Daily Rock Trivia
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
News / 3 days ago
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
News / 3 days ago
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
News / 3 days ago
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self

Promoted

Top