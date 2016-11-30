Nickelback punishment threat to drink-drivers

Canadian cops warn drink-drivers they’ll be forced to listen to Nickelback on way to jail

Canadian police have warned drink-drivers that they’ll face an additional punishment when they’re caught this Christmas – they’ll be forced to listen to Nickelback while being taken to jail.

The Kensington Police Service of Prince Edward Island are using the threat to attract more attention to their seasonal DUI campaign.

They say via Facebook: “The holiday season is upon us and that means more social events, staff parties and alcohol-based libation.

“Know that the Kensington Police Service will be out looking for those dumb enough to feel they can drink and drive.

“When we catch you – and we will – on top of a hefty fine, criminal charge and a year’s driving suspension, we will also provide you with a bonus gift of playing the office’s copy of Nickelback in the cruiser on the way to jail.”