Metalhead Rich Donohoe cooks up a storm on Masterchef

News / 20 days ago / by Stef Lach

Rich Donohoe, frontman with British metal band The Parasite Syndicate, has reached the quarter finals of BBC cooking show MasterChef: The Professionals

The singer from an English metal band has reached the quarter finals of TV cooking show MasterChef: The Professionals.

Rich Donohoe is the frontman with Nottingham, UK, band The Parasite Syndicate and he also works as a chef at a catering company in the Midlands town.

And on last night's episode of BBC2 show MasterChef: The Professionals, he wowed the judges with his dishes. The full episode can be viewed below, and Donohoe appears on the show again tonight (Thursday) on BBC2.

Before his food was judged, Donohoe said: "To describe my food, I'd say it's Scandinavian Asian fusion. There is a little part of me that worries that they won't understand my food."

But his performance in the Skills Test segment of the show proved near flawless, earning him a place in the quarter finals.

His green tea and white chocolate dessert won praise from judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti, are Gregg Wallace.

And his poached hake curry was also a winner, with Wallace saying: "I find your dish challenging and delightful and intriguing – and bordering on genius."

Donohoe says: "I'm on top of the world. I went for it and it's paid off. But now it's serious game time!"

The Parasite Syndicate will release their self-titled debut album in February 2017. The video for the single Red Sky can also be viewed below.

