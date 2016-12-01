Muse to headline Reading and Leeds 2017

Muse have been named as the first headline act for next year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The 2017 editions take place on the weekend of August 25-27, following this year’s events which starred the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy.

Also confirmed for 2017 alongside Muse are Architects – in a UK exclusive – At The Drive-In and While She Sleeps.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says: “We’re very excited to be playing Reading and Leeds again. More news about our plans for 2017 coming in the new year.”

Festival organiser Melvin Benn adds: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce Muse as the first headliner. Their incredible live show promises to be unforgettable.

“We have so much more to announce and I can’t wait to reveal the rest of the lineup.”

Muse released seventh album Drones in 2015, but drummer Dominic Howard reported soon afterwards that they’d already turned their thoughts to a follow-up, saying: “We need to do something really different to anything we’ve done before.

“It’s time to kind of lose our minds a little bit more in the studio, and delve into areas of music that we’re not used to or comfortable with.”

Reading and Leeds tickets are on sale now, with an instalment plan available for an initial payment of £50.