ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Muse to headline Reading and Leeds 2017

News / 21 days ago / by Martin Kielty

Muse confirmed as first headline act for Reading and Leeds festivals in August 2017

Muse have been named as the first headline act for next year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The 2017 editions take place on the weekend of August 25-27, following this year’s events which starred the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy.

Also confirmed for 2017 alongside Muse are Architects – in a UK exclusive – At The Drive-In and While She Sleeps.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says: “We’re very excited to be playing Reading and Leeds again. More news about our plans for 2017 coming in the new year.”

Festival organiser Melvin Benn adds: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce Muse as the first headliner. Their incredible live show promises to be unforgettable.

“We have so much more to announce and I can’t wait to reveal the rest of the lineup.”

Muse released seventh album Drones in 2015, but drummer Dominic Howard reported soon afterwards that they’d already turned their thoughts to a follow-up, saying: “We need to do something really different to anything we’ve done before.

“It’s time to kind of lose our minds a little bit more in the studio, and delve into areas of music that we’re not used to or comfortable with.”

Reading and Leeds tickets are on sale now, with an instalment plan available for an initial payment of £50.

Reading and Leeds festivals 2017 lineup so far

Muse
Against The Current
Andy C
Architects – UK festival exclusive
At The Drive-In
Bastille
Danny Brown
Glass Animals
Major Lazer
Tory Lanez
While She Sleeps

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 3 days ago
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self

