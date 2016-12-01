 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Riot Fest founder Sean McKeough dies aged 42

News / 20 days ago / by Stef Lach

Riot Fest bosses mourn the death of festival founder Sean McKeough

Riot Fest founder Sean McKeough had died at the age of 42.

Bosses at the Chicago and Denver-based festival confirmed McKeough's death in a post on the event's website.

McKeough's Riot Fest partner Michael Petryshyn says: “Sean was Riot Fest’s pillar of strength. I loved him. I admired him. And to lose him is a lonely and barren feeling.

"I miss my friend immensely. Without Sean and his belief that a little fest could make a positive impact on people’s lives by doing things differently and left of the dial, Riot Fest would have never become such an intimate family.

"His Herculean-sized heart and volition made that all possible. Anyone lucky enough to have witnessed his kindness and compassion knows Sean’s muddy work boots will never be filled.

"It’s impossible… he cared when no one else did. He worked when no one else did. And, he believed in Riot Fest when no one else did."

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 17 Sep 2014 Riot Fest 2014: The highlights of our weekend in Chicago
Feature / 05 Sep 2016 In Pictures: Denver Riot Fest 2016
News / 18 May 2016 Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Deftones, Rob Zombie announced for Riot Fest
News / 12 May 2016 Classic Misfits lineup reunite for Riot Fest

Petryshyn continues: "Our thoughts are with the entire McKeough family and his beloved partner Erin. You were the closest people to him and without your constant love and support for Sean, his unimaginable impact on thousands of lives may have never been realised.

"Sean, I will forever be indebted to you. I love you brother and I’ll make sure that Riot Fest never loses its purpose or vision… the one you saw before any of us.”

Riot Fest was founded in Chicago in 2005 and has since expanded to Denver. The cause of McKeough's death has not been disclosed.

From the archive

Why Riot Fest will be the best festival of 2014
Feature / 09 Sep 2014
Why Riot Fest will be the best festival of 2014
Previous METALHEAD RICH DONOHOE COOKS UP A STORM ON MASTERCHEF
Next ALTER BRIDGE, CLUTCH, MASTODON ADDED TO DOWNLOAD 2017 BILL

Latest News

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 2 days ago
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Games
Games Check out our first Mobile Game and Daily Rock Trivia
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
News / 3 days ago
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
News / 3 days ago
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
News / 3 days ago
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live

Promoted

Top