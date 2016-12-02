 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Mastodon added to Download 2017 bill

News / 19 days ago / by Stef Lach

Download festival announces 2nd wave of bands for 2017 – with Alter Bridge, Clutch, Mastodon, Good Charlotte, Exodus and more included

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Opeth, Mastodon, Good Charlotte and Sum 41 are among the latest acts to be added to the lineup for Download 2017.

Download bosses have today announced the second wave of bands for next year's Donington event – with Airbourne, Pierce The Veil, Ministry, Wakrat and DevilDriver also joining the bill. System Of A Down, Aerosmith and Biffy Clyro were previously announced as headliners for Download 2017.

The event's third stage will be renamed the Avalanche Stage for next year, where organisers say a "punk, emo and post-hardcore edge" will be present. Simple Plan and Sleeping With Sirens will headline the Avalanche Stage.

Other bands announced today are Coheed And Cambria, The Dead Daisies, Exodus, Astroid Boys, The One Hundred, Issues, Lost Society, Crown The Empire, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Basement and Grey Wind.

Download 2017 takes place from June 9 to 11.

Download 2017 lineup so far

System Of A Down
Biffy Clyro
Aerosmith
Rob Zombie
Prophets Of Rage
Five Finger Death Punch
AFI
Slayer
Of Mice & Men
Sleeping With Sirens
Simple Plan
Every Time I Die
The Story So Far
Fozzy
Alter Bridge
Clutch
Opeth
Mastodon
Good Charlotte
Sum 41
Airbourne
Pierce The Veil
Ministry
Wakrat
DevilDriver
Coheed And Cambria
The Dead Daisies
Exodus
Astroid Boys
The One Hundred
Issues
Lost Society
Crown The Empire
Four Year Strong
Knuckle Puck
Basement
Grey Wind

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self

