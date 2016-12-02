Alter Bridge, Clutch, Mastodon added to Download 2017 bill

Download festival announces 2nd wave of bands for 2017 – with Alter Bridge, Clutch, Mastodon, Good Charlotte, Exodus and more included

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Opeth, Mastodon, Good Charlotte and Sum 41 are among the latest acts to be added to the lineup for Download 2017.

Download bosses have today announced the second wave of bands for next year's Donington event – with Airbourne, Pierce The Veil, Ministry, Wakrat and DevilDriver also joining the bill. System Of A Down, Aerosmith and Biffy Clyro were previously announced as headliners for Download 2017.

The event's third stage will be renamed the Avalanche Stage for next year, where organisers say a "punk, emo and post-hardcore edge" will be present. Simple Plan and Sleeping With Sirens will headline the Avalanche Stage.

Other bands announced today are Coheed And Cambria, The Dead Daisies, Exodus, Astroid Boys, The One Hundred, Issues, Lost Society, Crown The Empire, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Basement and Grey Wind.

Download 2017 takes place from June 9 to 11.