 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Nickelback drink-drive warning cop says sorry

News / 17 days ago / by Martin Kielty

Canadian police officer who made joke about Nickelback to send anti-drink-drive message apologises - and finds allies in the band

The Canadian police officer who made a joke about Nickelback in an attempt to draw attention to an anti drink-drive campaign has said sorry to the band.

Constable Rob Hartlen last week published a post on the Kensington Police Service Facebook page, making a light-hearted threat that anyone arrested for DUI would be made to listen to Nickelback on their way to jail.

It’s been reported by TMZ that the band contacted the cops and asked for the post to be removed.

But the officer has said that the decision to delete was taken after he made contact with the band to apologise – and that he discovered they share strong feelings about drink-drivers.

As a result, a new DUI initiative is to be created, inspired by his conversation with Nickelback.

Hartlen has posted a detailed apology, describing his own actions as a form of bullying and asserting that he should have known better. He says: “At the time I thought this was a great idea, all pure intentions. As we have seen, our little post became an international story.

“Somewhere in the noise the message ‘Don’t drink and drive’ was overshadowed by negativity towards the band.

“The more successful the post became, the less the message was mentioned and the fact we love or love to hate Nickelback took centre stage.

“That prompted me to think less about Nickelback the entity, and more about the four guys from Alberta who were dragged into this story. The most I thought about that, the less funny the humour seemed.”

Hartlen says he was “stunned” to find himself accused of not taking drink-driving seriously. He later asked himself: “How could I walk into an elementary school and teach kids that bullying is wrong, when I was guilty of the exact thing?”

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 11 Apr 2016 Study attempts to find why people hate Nickelback
News / 21 May 2015 Nickelback are smarter than Foos says scientist
News / 25 Nov 2014 No one laughs at Nickelback like Nickelback
News / 20 Nov 2014 Hetfield hated just like Nickelback, claims Kroeger

He continues: “I am sorry to Chad, Ryan, Mike and Daniel. I didn’t take a moment to think of you as just guys. I didn’t take a moment to think that you were the ones that give not only money to hundreds of charities but you routinely give that all important currency, time.

“You guys share so much with so many and I truly feel bad for using that the way I did. It was not my intention, It was not my desire but it was the outcome and I have to own that. So for that I am sorry.”

Hartlen says he spoke to Nickelback about his post and drink-driving, and during the conversation, “I found out some wonderful news – they feel just as strong about it as I do.

“Now, instead of anyone being the butt of a joke, Kensington Police Service will be launching a new message, one that embraces all Canadians. With a united voice we will shout back against drinking and driving.

“So stay tuned – there are great things on the way.”

From the archive

The Nickelback Quiz
Trivia / 12 May 2016
The Nickelback Quiz
Previous ALTER BRIDGE, CLUTCH, MASTODON ADDED TO DOWNLOAD 2017 BILL
Next VALUE OF VINYL SALES OVERTAKES DIGITAL DOWNLOADS IN THE UK

Latest News

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 2 days ago
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
More News

Get Involved

Games
Games Check out our first Mobile Game and Daily Rock Trivia
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
News / 3 days ago
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
News / 3 days ago
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
News / 3 days ago
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live

Promoted

Top