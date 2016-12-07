Black Spiders announce farewell tour dates

Black Spiders will play 8 UK shows on their 'F*** Off Black Spiders' farewell tour

Black Spiders have announced their 'final tour' – branded Fuck Off Black Spiders.

The band announced in October that they were to go on an indefinite hiatus, blaming geographical reasons for the decision.

Now they've announced eight farewell UK shows for April and May of next year.

Mainman Pete 'Spider' Spiby tells TeamRock: "The moons aligned with the seas, hoofs are being shoed, capes dry cleaned and alehouse doors are open, so we thought we'd pay our last respects to those who kept us going, just one more time. With feeling.

"To quote the great man himself, 'Another town I've left behind, another drink, completely blind, another hotel I can't find.'"