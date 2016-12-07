 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Black Spiders announce farewell tour dates

News / 14 days ago / by Stef Lach

Black Spiders will play 8 UK shows on their 'F*** Off Black Spiders' farewell tour

Black Spiders have announced their 'final tour' – branded Fuck Off Black Spiders.

The band announced in October that they were to go on an indefinite hiatus, blaming geographical reasons for the decision.

Now they've announced eight farewell UK shows for April and May of next year.

Mainman Pete 'Spider' Spiby tells TeamRock: "The moons aligned with the seas, hoofs are being shoed, capes dry cleaned and alehouse doors are open, so we thought we'd pay our last respects to those who kept us going, just one more time. With feeling.

"To quote the great man himself, 'Another town I've left behind, another drink, completely blind, another hotel I can't find.'"

Black Spiders formed in Sheffield, UK, in 2008 and released their debut album Sons Of The North in 2011. Their second, and final, album This Savage Land followed in 2013.

Metal Hammer's review of This Savage Land reads: "It goes without saying that This Savage Land isn’t reinventing the wheel by any means, but that’s not the point. Where others are happy to mimic and water down, Black Spiders take those ingredients and go harder, faster and louder.

"It’s what’s made Airbourne the best rock’n’roll band of recent times, and it’s put the Spiders in a very similar league."

Black Spiders Fuck Off Black Spiders UK tour 2017

Apr 27: Birmingham Mama Roux
Apr 28: Manchester Sound Control
Apr 29: London Desertfest
Apr 30: Southampton Joiners
May 01: Bristol Thekla
May 02: Sheffield Corporation
May 03: Glasgow Stereo
May 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

