Kid Rock releases pro-Donald Trump t-shirts

Kid Rock has released a range of t-shirts in support of president-elect Donald Trump – with one referring to Clinton blue states as 'Dumbf**kistan'

Kid Rock has released a line of t-shirts backing US president-elect Donald Trump.

One t-shirt design jokes that states which voted red are labelled 'The United States of America' and states that went blue are called 'Dumbfuckistan.' Another shirt reads God, Guns And Trump,' while a third suggests that opponents of Trump have a 'D' in their mouth.

Rock voiced his support for Trump earlier this year. He told Rolling Stone: "I'm digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there's going to be the same shit.

"My feeling is, let the motherfucking business guy run it like a fucking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit."

Rock is one of only a handful in rock and metal to support the Republican candidate. Singer Ted Nugent, who had performed at a Trump rally in Michigan, publicly celebrated his win over Hillary Clinton last month.