Metallica, Disturbed, Megadeth get 2017 Grammy nominations

Metallica, Gojira, Megadeth, Disturbed, Twenty One Pilots, Primus and Blink-182 are among the rock and metal acts nominated for Grammy awards next year.

The 2017 Grammy ceremony takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12 – and the world of rock and metal is well represented.

Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots is up against tracks by Adele, Beyonce and Rihanna in the Record Of The Year category, while the song is also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Primus' album Primus & The Chocolate Factory is nominated in the Best Surround Sound Album category, while Rosetta by Vangelis gets a nod in the Best New Age Album category.

Disturbed's cover of Simon & Garfunkel classic The Sound Of Silence on the Conan show is up for the Best Rock Performance category, alongside Heathens by Twenty One Pilots, Blackstar by the late David Bowie, Joe by Alabama Shakes and Don't Hurt Yourself by Beyonce featuring Jack White.