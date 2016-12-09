Devin Townsend has covered the Vengaboys' We Like To Party

Exclusive: Devin Townsend has recorded a cover version of the Vengaboys' smash hit 'Vengabus' track with Che Aimee Dorval and Anneke Van Giersbergen

Devin Townsend has revealed he's recorded a cover of Vengaboys hit We Like To Party!.

Townsend says he's a fan of cheesy Euro dance tunes – particularly the work of Aqua and Vengaboys.

And he has recorded a version of We Like to Party! (The Vengabus) with his Casualties Of Cool bandmate Che Aimee Dorval and long-time collaborator Anneke Van Giersbergen.

But the "destructive" cover version won't be released until Groovilicious Records grant him the rights to do so.

Townsend tells TeamRock Radio: "I love Barbie Girl by Aqua. Vengaboys, We Like To Party, I remember when I heard that song it made me cry, I liked it so much.

"I recently did a version of it with both Che and Anneke but I can't release it yet because we can't get the rights for it.

"At the end it's really destructive, as you would imagine."