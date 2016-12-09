Paul Weller announces 2017 UK tour

Tickets available now for Paul Weller's 10-date April 2017 UK tour

Paul Weller has announced a 10-date UK tour for April of next year.

The former Jam frontman begins the tour on April 1 in Bristol and wraps up in Reading on April 13. The shows are in addition to Weller's appearance to raise funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31.

Weller is due to release his 13th solo album in 2017. The follow-up to 2015's Saturns Pattern is expected in the Spring.

Tickets are available now from TeamRock Tickets.