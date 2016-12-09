ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016
Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com
Paul Weller announces 2017 UK tour
Tickets available now for Paul Weller's 10-date April 2017 UK tour
Paul Weller has announced a 10-date UK tour for April of next year.
The former Jam frontman begins the tour on April 1 in Bristol and wraps up in Reading on April 13. The shows are in addition to Weller's appearance to raise funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31.
Weller is due to release his 13th solo album in 2017. The follow-up to 2015's Saturns Pattern is expected in the Spring.
Paul Weller UK tour 2016
Apr 01: Bristol Colston Hall
Apr 02: Northampton Royal & Derngate
Apr 04: Leicester de Montfort Hall
Apr 05: Doncaster Dome
Apr 07: York Barbican
Apr 08: Blackburn King George's
Apr 09: Liverpool Guild Of Students
Apr 11: Watford Colosseum
Apr 12: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Apr 13: Reading Rivermead