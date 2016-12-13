 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

A Perfect Circle confirm 2017 North American tour

News / 9 days ago / by Stef Lach

A Perfect Circle announce first date of a 2017 North American tour – with tickets available this week

A Perfect Circle have confirmed they will tour North America next year – their first such tour in six years.

Guitarist Billy Howerdel and frontman Maynard James Keenan previously hinted that A Perfect Circle were lining up tour dates for next year and they've now announced they will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 7, with further dates to be revealed in due course.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show go on sale at 10am Pacific Time on December 15 (Thursday). The band also have three festival appearances lined up for April and May.

A Perfect Circle say: "We are happy to announce that A Perfect Circle will return this spring for our first North American tour in six years.

"A hometown show May 7 at the Hollywood Bowl is the first of the dates we can share with you. Tickets are on-sale Thursday, December 15 at 10am Pacific. More dates will be announced soon."

The band's most recent album was 2004's Emotive, which was made up mainly of cover versions. They last played live in 2013.

As well as Howerdel and Tool's Keenan, the band's current lineup includes former Smashing Pumpkins man James Iha, Ashes Divide bassist Matt McJunkins and drummer Jeff Friedl.

A Perfect Circle 2017 tour dates so far

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL
May 05: Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, LA

