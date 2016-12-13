A Perfect Circle confirm 2017 North American tour

A Perfect Circle announce first date of a 2017 North American tour – with tickets available this week

A Perfect Circle have confirmed they will tour North America next year – their first such tour in six years.

Guitarist Billy Howerdel and frontman Maynard James Keenan previously hinted that A Perfect Circle were lining up tour dates for next year and they've now announced they will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 7, with further dates to be revealed in due course.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show go on sale at 10am Pacific Time on December 15 (Thursday). The band also have three festival appearances lined up for April and May.

A Perfect Circle say: "We are happy to announce that A Perfect Circle will return this spring for our first North American tour in six years.

"A hometown show May 7 at the Hollywood Bowl is the first of the dates we can share with you. Tickets are on-sale Thursday, December 15 at 10am Pacific. More dates will be announced soon."