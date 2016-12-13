Green Day to produce punk rock documentary

Green Day are the producers of new documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk

Green Day are the producers of a punk documentary due for release in 2017.

Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk is produced by Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt of Green Day, as well as their manager Pat Magnarella.

It will feature appearances by Green Day, Rancid, NOFX's Fat Mike, AFI's Davey Havok and Dead Kennedys pair Jello Biafra and East Bay Ray, among others.

The film synopsis reads: "_Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk_explores Northern California’s pivotal role in evolution of punk rock – the loud, intense and anti-authoritarian philosophy of music and politics that arose in the late 1970s.

"Early San Francisco Bay Area punk pioneers like Dead Kennedys, Avengers and Flipper, as well as the MaximumRocknRoll fanzine, helped take the punk underground global."