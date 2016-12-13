TeamRock's iOS 10 Heavy Metal Stickers pack gets Christmas update

Spread festive cheer and put more metal in your iMessages with TeamRock's Heavy Metal Sticker pack for iOS 10 – available on the App Store now

TeamRock's Heavy Metal Stickers pack for iOS 10 has been given a Christmas makeover.

An update to the sticker pack for iMessage on iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad is available now on the Apple App Store and features exclusive new Christmas content.

It gives users access to unique rock and metal-themed icons to use like emojis in messages or to add to photos within iMessage – now with added festive cheer.

Executive Producer of TeamRock Games, Brian Baglow, says: "The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack's Christmas update gives Apple iPhone and iPad users exclusive new Christmas content, guaranteed to make the holidays happier and messages even more metal.

"TeamRock worked extensively with rockstars of the world – and Santa’s elves – to create a sticker pack that every rock and metal fan will love."