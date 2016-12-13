ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016
Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com
TeamRock's iOS 10 Heavy Metal Stickers pack gets Christmas update
Spread festive cheer and put more metal in your iMessages with TeamRock's Heavy Metal Sticker pack for iOS 10 – available on the App Store now
TeamRock's Heavy Metal Stickers pack for iOS 10 has been given a Christmas makeover.
An update to the sticker pack for iMessage on iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad is available now on the Apple App Store and features exclusive new Christmas content.
It gives users access to unique rock and metal-themed icons to use like emojis in messages or to add to photos within iMessage – now with added festive cheer.
Executive Producer of TeamRock Games, Brian Baglow, says: "The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack's Christmas update gives Apple iPhone and iPad users exclusive new Christmas content, guaranteed to make the holidays happier and messages even more metal.
"TeamRock worked extensively with rockstars of the world – and Santa’s elves – to create a sticker pack that every rock and metal fan will love."
Alongside a comprehensive set of rock and metal icons, suitable for every occasion, the Heavy Metal Sticker Pack now includes a grinning skull with a Santa hat, a reindeer skull (complete with a nose so bright) and good advice for everyone on the naughty list – Keep Calm & Hail Santa.
The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack allows iPhone and iPad users to attach and embed images into their iMessage conversations.
Now every conversation can be merrier, heavier, rockier and more metal.
Brian Baglow adds: “Get our stickers while they’re awesome and enjoy the spirits of Christmas.”
The new Christmas themed Heavy Metal Sticker Pack is out now, priced at £0.79, $0.99 and €0.99.
