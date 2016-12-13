 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

TeamRock's iOS 10 Heavy Metal Stickers pack gets Christmas update

News / 9 days ago / by Stef Lach

Spread festive cheer and put more metal in your iMessages with TeamRock's Heavy Metal Sticker pack for iOS 10 – available on the App Store now

TeamRock's Heavy Metal Stickers pack for iOS 10 has been given a Christmas makeover.

An update to the sticker pack for iMessage on iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad is available now on the Apple App Store and features exclusive new Christmas content.

It gives users access to unique rock and metal-themed icons to use like emojis in messages or to add to photos within iMessage – now with added festive cheer.

Executive Producer of TeamRock Games, Brian Baglow, says: "The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack's Christmas update gives Apple iPhone and iPad users exclusive new Christmas content, guaranteed to make the holidays happier and messages even more metal.

"TeamRock worked extensively with rockstars of the world – and Santa’s elves – to create a sticker pack that every rock and metal fan will love."

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 18 Nov 2016 TeamRock launches magazine subscription offer for Christmas
News / 14 Nov 2016 TeamRock launches exclusive Alter Bridge Last Hero bundle
News / 12 Sep 2016 Students: Grab our exclusive TeamRock+ discount deal
News / 26 Aug 2016 TeamRock and EMP launch exclusive AAA membership deal

Alongside a comprehensive set of rock and metal icons, suitable for every occasion, the Heavy Metal Sticker Pack now includes a grinning skull with a Santa hat, a reindeer skull (complete with a nose so bright) and good advice for everyone on the naughty list – Keep Calm & Hail Santa.

The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack allows iPhone and iPad users to attach and embed images into their iMessage conversations.

Now every conversation can be merrier, heavier, rockier and more metal.

Brian Baglow adds: “Get our stickers while they’re awesome and enjoy the spirits of Christmas.”

The new Christmas themed Heavy Metal Sticker Pack is out now, priced at £0.79, $0.99 and €0.99.

And don't forget TeamRock's incredible Christmas subscription offer – giving a year's subscription to our magazine titles Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog at ridiculous discount.

From the archive

TeamRock launches magazine subscription offer for Christmas
News / 18 Nov 2016
TeamRock launches magazine subscription offer for Christmas
Previous A PERFECT CIRCLE CONFIRM 2017 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
Next GREEN DAY TO PRODUCE PUNK ROCK DOCUMENTARY

Latest News

Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Suicide Silence say next album will feature 70% clean vocals
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Falling In Reverse release single Coming Home
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 3 days ago
UK Government launches probe into secondary ticket market
More News

Get Involved

Games
Games Check out our first Mobile Game and Daily Rock Trivia
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
News / 2 days ago
Former Kyuss man John Garcia releases Kylie video
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
News / 3 days ago
Watch Ian Gillan perform with Black Sabbath in the 80s
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
News / 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith drums with Babymetal
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
News / 2 days ago
Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
News / 3 days ago
Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
News / 2 days ago
Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
News / 3 days ago
Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self
News / 2 days ago
Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self

Promoted

Top