Misfits ex-guitarist Doyle to release album As We Die

The axeman, who recently signed with Megadeth man David Ellefson's label EMP, has also announced an extensive European tour next year. The record follows his 2013 debut Abominator.

Doyle says: “When Dave came to me with an offer for our new CD As We Die, it was a no-brainer. He has been a good friend of mine for more than 20 years, and has never done me wrong, and in this business that’s unheard of.

"We didn’t want to release it ourselves on Monster Man, we wanted a bigger push and EMP has a lot of exciting things happening in 2017 that will do that for us.”

The Doyle project's current lineup is rounded out by Cancerslug vocalist Alex 'Wolfman' Story, bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

There will also be several limited edition vinyl reissues from Doyle and a CD reissue of Abominator through EMP in the coming months. Further release details will be available in due course.