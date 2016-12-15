ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016
Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com
Misfits ex-guitarist Doyle to release album As We Die
Former Misfits guitarist Doyle to launch album As We Die and commence European tour in 2017
Former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein will release his second album As We Die in spring 2017.
The axeman, who recently signed with Megadeth man David Ellefson's label EMP, has also announced an extensive European tour next year. The record follows his 2013 debut Abominator.
Doyle says: “When Dave came to me with an offer for our new CD As We Die, it was a no-brainer. He has been a good friend of mine for more than 20 years, and has never done me wrong, and in this business that’s unheard of.
"We didn’t want to release it ourselves on Monster Man, we wanted a bigger push and EMP has a lot of exciting things happening in 2017 that will do that for us.”
The Doyle project's current lineup is rounded out by Cancerslug vocalist Alex 'Wolfman' Story, bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.
There will also be several limited edition vinyl reissues from Doyle and a CD reissue of Abominator through EMP in the coming months. Further release details will be available in due course.
Doyle European tour 2017
Feb 01: Birmingham Mama Roux, UK
Feb 02: Chester Live Rooms, UK
Feb 03: Glasgow Audio, UK
Feb 04: Newcastle Academy 2, UK
Feb 05: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK
Feb 06: London Underworld, UK
Feb 07: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Feb 08: Helvete Oberhausen, Germany
Feb 09: Berlin Wild At Heart, Germany
Feb 10: Hamburg Bambi Galore, Germany
Feb 11: Oldenburg Cadillac, Germany
Feb 12: Erfurt Club From Hell, Germany
Feb 16: Vienna Viper Rooms, Austria
Feb 17: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Feb 18: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy
Feb 19: Roma Traffic, Italy
Feb 21: Baded Werkk Switzerland
Feb 23: Madrid Sala Lemon, Spain
Feb 24: Barcelona Sala Boveda, Spain
Feb 25: Romans-Sur-Isere TBA, France
Feb 26: St Jean De Vedas TBA, France