Phil Anselmo teams up with horror actor Bill Moseley on new EP

Bill Moseley and Phil Anselmo will release a new EP called Songs Of Darkness And Despair in January

Phil Anselmo has teamed up with horror actor Bill Moseley on a new EP called Songs Of Darkness And Despair.

The six-track record will be released on former Pantera man Anselmo's own label Housecore Records on January 20, 2017. It's produced by Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan.

Songs Of Darkness And Despair features guest appearances by Superjoint guitarist Kevin Bond, King Parrot bassist Squizzy Squires and Superjoint's Jose Gonzalez on percussion.

Moseley is known for his roles in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Rob Zombie's House Of 1000 Corpses and Devil's Rejects.