Sumerian Records slam Kid Rock over pro-Trump t-shirts

Sumerian Records describe Kid Rock's Donald Trump t-shirt stunt as 'closed-minded bullshit'

Sumerian Records have slammed Kid Rock over his controversial pro-Donald Trump merchandise.

Kid Rock recently released a range of t-shirts in support of the Republican US President-elect, with one referring to Clinton blue states as 'Dumbfuckistan.'

Now Sumerian have released a statement in response ahead of next year's Northern Invasion festival in Wisconsin – where Kid Rock is on the same bill as Sumerian band Bad Omens, as well as Soundgarden, The Offspring, Opeth, Alter Bridge and more.

Sumerian say: "While we are excited to have Bad Omens on Northern Invasion, we would like to remind you that Kid Rock is currently selling and promoting this t-shirt.

"This is the epitome of closed-minded bullshit that is the opposite of rock'n'roll and everything our music stands against. Diversity is the beauty of life. This post is not about who you voted for."