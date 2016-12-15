 Skip to main content

Sumerian Records slam Kid Rock over pro-Trump t-shirts

News / 7 days ago / by Stef Lach

Sumerian Records describe Kid Rock's Donald Trump t-shirt stunt as 'closed-minded bullshit'

Sumerian Records have slammed Kid Rock over his controversial pro-Donald Trump merchandise.

Kid Rock recently released a range of t-shirts in support of the Republican US President-elect, with one referring to Clinton blue states as 'Dumbfuckistan.'

Now Sumerian have released a statement in response ahead of next year's Northern Invasion festival in Wisconsin – where Kid Rock is on the same bill as Sumerian band Bad Omens, as well as Soundgarden, The Offspring, Opeth, Alter Bridge and more.

Sumerian say: "While we are excited to have Bad Omens on Northern Invasion, we would like to remind you that Kid Rock is currently selling and promoting this t-shirt.

"This is the epitome of closed-minded bullshit that is the opposite of rock'n'roll and everything our music stands against. Diversity is the beauty of life. This post is not about who you voted for."

They continue: "It’s about accepting each other knowing there will be different opinions rather than generalising and bashing millions of fellow Americans. We love California and we love Texas too.

"This type of hate should not be tolerated in our community. He should be playing shows with Ted Nugent, not Soundgarden and Opeth.”

Kid Rock was sone of the few faces from the world of rock and metal to publicly back Donald Trump. Ted Nugent was also outspoken in his support of the millionaire businessman.

