Volbeat release Dead But Rising live video

Watch Volbeat's live performance for Dead But Rising at Germany's Rock Im Park festival earlier this year

The band recently announced a European tour for August and September next year in support of their record Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie . Frontman Michael Poulsen has promised it’ll be a “special” experience for fans.

It was filmed at Germany's Rock Im Park festival in June. The song was lifted from their fifth studio album, 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies.

Volbeat have shared a video of them performing Dead But Rising live.

He said: “We always aim to continue to grow with each tour. It’s of paramount importance to raise the bar and bring the fans something truly special in gratitude for the support they show.

“Performing a setlist that presents songs we have never performed live, alongside the hits and new creations, will make it special for the audience and ourselves.

“This is going to be a special run – one that all of us look forward to bringing to life.”

Poulsen recently reflected on his early days as a member of metal band Dominus, and argued that the modern way of promoting music “doesn’t have a soul.”