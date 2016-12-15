 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Volbeat release Dead But Rising live video

News / 6 days ago / by Christina O'Neill

Watch Volbeat's live performance for Dead But Rising at Germany's Rock Im Park festival earlier this year

Volbeat have shared a video of them performing Dead But Rising live.

It was filmed at Germany's Rock Im Park festival in June. The song was lifted from their fifth studio album, 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies.

Watch the video below.

The band recently announced a European tour for August and September next year in support of their record Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie. Frontman Michael Poulsen has promised it’ll be a “special” experience for fans.

He said: “We always aim to continue to grow with each tour. It’s of paramount importance to raise the bar and bring the fans something truly special in gratitude for the support they show.

“Performing a setlist that presents songs we have never performed live, alongside the hits and new creations, will make it special for the audience and ourselves.

“This is going to be a special run – one that all of us look forward to bringing to life.”

Poulsen recently reflected on his early days as a member of metal band Dominus, and argued that the modern way of promoting music “doesn’t have a soul.”

Volbeat European tour 2017

Aug 23: Hamburg Open Air am Volkspark, Germany
Aug 24: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Aug 26: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Aug 28: Moenchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany
Aug 30: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland
Sep 01: Graz Messe Graz, Austria
Sep 03: Schweinfurt Willy-Sachs Stadion, Germany
Sep 05: Eindhoven Strijp, Netherlands
Sep 07: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Sep 09: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

