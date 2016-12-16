Blink-182 voted most animal-friendly band by PETA

Blink-182 and AFI's Davey Havok were honoured for their investment in animal rights at the PETA2 Libby Awards

The award is given out based on the nominees' investment in animal rights, their fans interest and online voting. Blink-182 's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are vegans, while newest member Matt Skiba is a vegetarian.

The band beat Matt & Kim, Tonight Alive and Farewell, My Love to the top spot at the Libby Awards, organised by PETA's youth arm PETA2.

Blink-182 have been named the most animal-friendly band of 2016.

AFI frontman Davey Havok also edged out R&B star Jhene Aiko, actors Liam Hemsworth and Corey Fogelmanis for the Hero Of The Year For Animals prize.

Blink-182 recently announced a 2017 UK tour in support of their latest album California. The pop punk giants will kick off the tour in Cardiff on July 3 and wrap up in London on July 19.

The band said: "You've all been very patient, we can't wait to see you."

They also released a NSFW video for their track She’s Out Of Her Mind – an up-to-date take on their promo for 1999 hit What’s My Age Again?