Blink-182 voted most animal-friendly band by PETA
Blink-182 and AFI's Davey Havok were honoured for their investment in animal rights at the PETA2 Libby Awards
Blink-182 have been named the most animal-friendly band of 2016.
The band beat Matt & Kim, Tonight Alive and Farewell, My Love to the top spot at the Libby Awards, organised by PETA's youth arm PETA2.
The award is given out based on the nominees' investment in animal rights, their fans interest and online voting. Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are vegans, while newest member Matt Skiba is a vegetarian.
AFI frontman Davey Havok also edged out R&B star Jhene Aiko, actors Liam Hemsworth and Corey Fogelmanis for the Hero Of The Year For Animals prize.
Blink-182 recently announced a 2017 UK tour in support of their latest album California. The pop punk giants will kick off the tour in Cardiff on July 3 and wrap up in London on July 19.
The band said: "You've all been very patient, we can't wait to see you."
They also released a NSFW video for their track She’s Out Of Her Mind – an up-to-date take on their promo for 1999 hit What’s My Age Again?
Blink-182 UK tour 2017
Jul 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 04: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jul 14: Manchester Arena
Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre
Jul 19: London O2 Arena