ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited (“the Company”) on 19 December 2016. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability. The Company is being managed on a care and maintenance basis only whilst a buyer for the assets is sought. Accordingly, the TeamRock website will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The administrators are assessing the position regarding publication of magazines. If you are a subscriber to the Company’s publications the administrators can be contacted via email at teamrock.subscribers@frpadvisory.com

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes to issue Modern Ruin early

News / 5 days ago / by Christina O'Neill

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will release album Modern Ruin on January 20 – before they tour Europe with Biffy Clyro

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will release their second album Modern Ruin a week earlier than planned – so they can tour Europe with Biffy Clyro.

The record will now hit shelves on January 20 to avoid clashing with their schedule – and the band will play a run of in-store shows in the UK to support its launch. Dates and locations can be viewed below.

Frontman Carter says: "Due to the fact we were offered the Biffy Clyro European tour and it clashes with the planned release of our album, we have decided to move our release date one week earlier.

"You will all receive your pre-orders one week earlier than planned and this way we are able to play a few shows in the UK for release week so that we can meet as many of you as possible and sign your records and play you some new songs and hopefully warm up the cold January days!

"If anyone is upset by this news then they should probably have a day off."

The band previously issued Lullaby and Snake Eyes from the follow-up to last year's debut Blossom.

They've also scheduled a headline tour in the UK and Ireland to promote the release in March 2017.

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes European tour dates 2017

Jan 25: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain (With Biffy Clyro)
Jan 26: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain (With Biffy Clyro)
Jan 27: Lisbonn Coliseum, Portugal (With Biffy Clyro)
Jan 29: Toulouse Le Bikini, France (With Biffy Clyro)
Jan 30: Paris Olympia, France (With Biffy Clyro)
Jan 31: Lyon Radiant France (With Biffy Clyro)
Feb 01: Geneva Usine, Switzerland (headline show)
Feb 02: Milan Fabrique, Italy (With Biffy Clyro)
Feb 05: Bologna Kindergarten, Italy (headline show)
Feb 06: Rome Atlantico, Italy (With Biffy Clyro)
Feb 07: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy (With Biffy Clyro)
Feb 08: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France (headline show)
Feb 09: Hasselt Mod, Belgium (headline show)
Mar 16: Norwich The Waterfront, UK (headline show)
Mar 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK (headline show)
Mar 18: Newcastle Riverside, UK (headline show)
Mar 19: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK (headline show)
Mar 21: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK (headline show)
Mar 22: Dublin Academy 2, Ireland (headline show)
Mar 24: Leeds Stylus, UK (headline show)
Mar 25: Birmingham Asylum, UK (headline show)
Mar 26: Cardiff Globe, UK (headline show)
Mar 27: Exeter Phoenix, UK (headline show)
Mar 29: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK (headline show)
Mar 30: London Koko, UK (headline show)

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes UK in-store shows 2017

Jan 12: Kingston New Slang at The Hipperdrome with Banquet Records
Jan 18: Nottingham Rough Trade East
Jan 19: London Rough Trade East
Jan 22: Watford LP Cafe – 3pm
Jan 22: St ALbans Empire Records – 6pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Modern Ruin tracklist

  1. Bluebelle
  2. Lullaby
  3. Snake Eyes
  4. Vampires
  5. Wild Flowers
  6. Acid Veins
  7. God Is My Friend
  8. Jackals
  9. Thunder
  10. Real Life
  11. Modern Ruin
  12. Neon Rust

What Nirvana mean to me, by Frank Carter
Feature / 06 Oct 2016
What Nirvana mean to me, by Frank Carter
