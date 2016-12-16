UK's Music Venue Trust expands to Texas

Music Venue Association is rallying clubs and bars in Austin in a legal bid to halve liquor tax rates and boost local music industry

The UK's Music Venue Trust has expanded to Austin, Texas, following a lobbying campaign to cut liquor tax in performance venues. The newly formed Music Venues Alliance are making a legal bid to slash liquor tax rates by half in clubs and bars which heavily promote live music to boost the local music industry. Mayor Steve Adler has made it a priority to improve the livelihood of musicians in Austin after a 2015 report found that the city had lost 1200 music-based jobs in the previous five years. Local music industry attorney Rebecca Reynolds and Don Pitts, manager of the city of Austin's music and entertainment division, are spearheading the MVA campaign to support clubs and bars that face rising rents and financial pressure.