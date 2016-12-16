Watch Galactic Empire perform Star Wars theme

Star Wars-themed band Galactic Empire release video of them rehearsing ahead of upcoming tour dates

Star Wars-themed band Galactic Empire have released a video of them performing the main Star Wars theme music.

The band will release their self-titled album on February 3 through Rise Records and they tour the UK that month.

The record will feature various covers of music from the hit film series. The band have previously released a video for their version of The Imperial March.

The group describe themselves as, "a heavy metal band comprised of the most sinister villains in the universe."