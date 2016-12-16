 Skip to main content

ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED – TEAM ROCK LIMITED - 19 DECEMBER 2016

Thomas Campbell MacLennan, Alexander Iain Fraser and Jason Daniel Baker of FRP Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Team Rock Limited ("the Company") on 19 December 2016.

Watch Galactic Empire perform Star Wars theme

News / 5 days ago / by Stef Lach

Star Wars-themed band Galactic Empire release video of them rehearsing ahead of upcoming tour dates

Star Wars-themed band Galactic Empire have released a video of them performing the main Star Wars theme music.

The band will release their self-titled album on February 3 through Rise Records and they tour the UK that month.

The record will feature various covers of music from the hit film series. The band have previously released a video for their version of The Imperial March.

The group describe themselves as, "a heavy metal band comprised of the most sinister villains in the universe."

They add: "Thanks to key members in the Senate and our allies at Rise Records and Velocity Records the Galaxy will kneel before us on February 3 when we unleash the full power of this album.

"The puny humans of your small forest planet Earth have also indicated a desire to see the mighty Galactic Empire perform our music in a live scenario. We would be most pleased to fulfil this request."

The Star Wars spin-off join Simpson's-inspired outfit Okilly Dokilly as the latest band to be based on a popular culture phenomenon.

Galactic Empire self-titled tracklist

  1. Main Theme
  2. Imperial March
  3. Duel of the Fates
  4. The Force Theme
  5. The Asteroid Field
  6. Battle Of The Heroes
  7. Cantina Band
  8. Ben’s Death: Tie Fighter Attack
  9. Across The Stars
  10. The Forest Battle
  11. The Throne Room: End Title

Galactic Empire rescheduled UK tour dates 2017

Feb 01: London Islington O2 Academy
Feb 02: Southampton Joiners
Feb 03: Milton Keynes The Craufard Arms
Feb 04: Brighton Patterns
Feb 05: Plymouth The Hub
Feb 06: Bristol The Fleece
Feb 07: Cardiff The Globe
Feb 08: Birmingham Academy 3
Feb 09: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge
Feb 10: Manchester Satan's Hollow
Feb 11: Edeinburgh Opium
Feb 12: Glasgow ABC2
Feb 13: Newcastle Academy 2
Feb 14: Reading Sub89
Feb 15: Oxford Academy 2
Feb 16: Derby The Venue

