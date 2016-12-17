Nine Inch Nails to release new EP Not the Actual Events

Nine Inch Nails will issue 5-track EP Not the Actual Events on December 23

Nine Inch Nails will release a new EP called Not the Actual Events on December 23.

The five-track record was recorded by NIN mainman Trent Reznor and his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross. It will be available in digital formats and on 180-gram one-sided vinyl, with pre-orders open now at the band's website.

The announcement comes after Reznor promised new material was on the way before the end of 2016.

He says: “It’s an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

A statement announcing the release of Not the Actual Events describes it as “an unexpected left turn from 2013’s Hesitation Marks and sounding unrecognisable from their current film work.”