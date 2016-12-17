 Skip to main content

Nine Inch Nails to release new EP Not the Actual Events

News / 5 days ago / by Stef Lach

Nine Inch Nails will issue 5-track EP Not the Actual Events on December 23

Nine Inch Nails will release a new EP called Not the Actual Events on December 23.

The five-track record was recorded by NIN mainman Trent Reznor and his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross. It will be available in digital formats and on 180-gram one-sided vinyl, with pre-orders open now at the band's website.

The announcement comes after Reznor promised new material was on the way before the end of 2016.

He says: “It’s an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

A statement announcing the release of Not the Actual Events describes it as “an unexpected left turn from 2013’s Hesitation Marks and sounding unrecognisable from their current film work.”

NIN will also release a limited vinyl edition of 1999 album The Fragile. The 4LP set, titled The Fragile: Deviations 1, includes 27 tracks featuring instrumental and alternate versions along with unreleased tracks.

Pre-orders are now available and it will be the first in a series of reissues of the band's back catalog due to be released over the coming months.

Reznor says: “We want to present the catalog as it was intended to be, with no compromises. That means a careful remastering of the audio from the original sources, a painstaking recreation of the artwork, pristine materials, some surprises and an insane attention to detail that you probably won’t notice, but it matters to us.

"No extra bullshit and gimmicks – the ‘real’ records in their truest form.”

Nine Inch Nails Not the Actual Events EP tracklist

  1. Branches/Bones
  2. Dear World
  3. She’s Gone Away
  4. The Idea of You
  5. Burning Bright (Field on Fire)

Nine Inch Nails The Fragile: Deviations 1 tracklist

Side 1A

  1. Somewhat Damaged (Instrumental)
  2. The Day the World Went Away (Instrumental)
  3. The Frail (Alternate Version)
  4. The Wretched (Instrumental)

Side 1B

  1. Missing Places
  2. We’re in This Together (Instrumental)
  3. The Fragile (Instrumental)
  4. Just Like You Imagined (Alternate Version)
  5. The March (Instrumental

Side 2A

  1. Even Deeper (Instrumental)
  2. Pilgrimage (Alternate Version)
  3. One Way to Get There
  4. No, You Don’t (Instrumental)
  5. Taken

Side 2B

  1. La Mer (Alternate Version)
  2. The Great Below (Instrumental)
  3. Not What It Seems Like (Instrumental)
  4. White Mask
  5. The New Flesh (Instrumental)

Side 3A

  1. The Way is Out Through (Alternate Version)
  2. Into the Void (Instrumental)
  3. Where is Everybody? (Instrumental)
  4. The Mark Has Been Made (Alternate Version)

Side 3B

  1. Was It Worth It? (Instrumental)
  2. Please (Instrumental)
  3. +Appendage (Instrumental)
  4. Can I Stay Here? (Instrumental)
  5. 10 Miles High (Instrumental)

Side 4A

  1. Feeders
  2. Starfuckers, Inc. (Instrumental)
  3. Complication (Alternate Version)
  4. Claustrophobia Machine (Raw)
  5. Last Heard From

Side 4B

  1. I’m Looking Forward to Joining You, Finally (Instrumental)
  2. The Big Come Down (Instrumental)
  3. Underneath It All (Instrumental)
  4. Ripe with Decay (Instrumental)

