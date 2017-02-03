Watch Don Broco play Everybody live

Don Broco release live video of their performance of Everybody – filmed during their 2016 tour with Bring Me The Horizon

Don Broco have released a live video showcasing their track Everybody.

The video was filmed by Josh Partridge during the band’s winter arena tour with Bring Me The Horizon. Everyone was originally launched in 2016 to celebrate Don Broco signing a deal with US label SharpTone Records.

Frontman Rob Damiani said at the time: “It sounds like Don Broco, but at the same time I don’t think it sounds like anything we’ve ever done before.

“It’s got elements from Automatic in, it’s got elements from Priorities in and it’s also got a lot of new ideas. It’s just an out and out banger.”

Don Broco will head out on tour starting later this month, when they play two Japanese shows at Osaka’s Jo Hall. They’ll then head to the US before returning to the UK for the Slam Dunk festival in May.