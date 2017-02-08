 Skip to main content

Watch Taking Back Sunday's Call Come Running video

News / 44 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Taking Back Sunday release video for Call Come Running - from 7th album Tidal Wave

Taking Back Sunday have released a video for their track Call Come Running.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s seventh studio album Tidal Wave, which launched in September 2016 via Hopeless Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is, guitarist John Nolan said: “I’m very excited for people to hear it. I think it’s going to be a surprise to some people. We’re all extremely excited about what we’ve done.

“It’s the culmination of things we’ve tried over the past two records. I think it’s the strongest record we’ve done since getting back together. We’ve freed ourselves up to go in new directions.”

Taking Back Sunday are about to head out on the road with former My Chemical Romance man Frank Iero. They’ll then hit the road with Acceptance for a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand, before returning to the US.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 1 hour ago Suicide Silence laugh off criticism of new material
News / 7 hours ago Listen to new Chickenfoot track Divine Termination
News / 6 hours ago Slipknot’s Mick Thomson undergoes spinal surgery
News / 7 hours ago Metallica will perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys

Taking Back Sunday 2017 tour dates

Feb 11: Belfast Limelight, UK (with Frank Iero)
Feb 12: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland (with Frank Iero)
Feb 14: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (with Frank Iero)
Feb 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK (with Frank Iero)
Feb 16: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK (with Frank Iero)
Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK (with Frank Iero)
Feb 18: Norwich UEA, UK (with Frank Iero)
Feb 20: Cologne Gloria, Germany (with Frank Iero)
Feb 21: Berlin Lido, Germany (with Frank Iero)
Feb 23: Munich Ampere, Germany (with Frank Iero)
Feb 24: Stuttgart Club Can, Germany (with Frank Iero)
Feb 25: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands (with Frank Iero)
Mar 15: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand
Mar 17: Newtown The Enmore Theatre, Australia (with Acceptance)
Mar 18: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia (with Acceptance)
Mar 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia (with Acceptance)
Mar 21: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia (with Acceptance)
Mar 22: Adelaide The Gov, Australia (with Acceptance)
Mar 23: Northbridge Metro City, Australia (with Acceptance)
Mar 26: Honolulu The Republik, HI
May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

From the archive

Why Taking Back Sunday have left their emo past behind
Feature / 19 Oct 2016
Why Taking Back Sunday have left their emo past behind
Previous WATCH DON BROCO PLAY EVERYBODY LIVE
Next  

Latest News

Suicide Silence laugh off criticism of new material
News / 1 hour ago
Suicide Silence laugh off criticism of new material
News / 2 hours ago
Gong Expresso to release Decadence
News / 3 hours ago
Black Star Riders, Aaron Keylock, for Ramblin’ Man Fair
News / 3 hours ago
Eyehategod benefit gig for Mike Williams raises $20,000
News / 4 hours ago
Former April Wine bassist Steve Lang dies at 67
News / 5 hours ago
Toto working on 40th anniversary album
News / 6 hours ago
Slipknot’s Mick Thomson undergoes spinal surgery
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to new Chickenfoot track Divine Termination
News / 7 hours ago
Metallica will perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys
News / 1 day ago
Suicide Silence ‘fans’ launch petition to stop album release
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Games
Games Check out our first Mobile Game and Daily Rock Trivia
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Suicide Silence ‘fans’ launch petition to stop album release
News / 1 day ago
Suicide Silence ‘fans’ launch petition to stop album release
Are Queens Of The Stone Age back in the studio?
News / 1 day ago
Are Queens Of The Stone Age back in the studio?
Metallica will perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys
News / 7 hours ago
Metallica will perform with Lady Gaga at Grammys
Listen to new Chickenfoot track Divine Termination
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to new Chickenfoot track Divine Termination
Metallica’s Copenhagen show will go ahead
News / 1 day ago
Metallica’s Copenhagen show will go ahead
Slipknot’s Mick Thomson undergoes spinal surgery
News / 6 hours ago
Slipknot’s Mick Thomson undergoes spinal surgery
Steven Tyler auctions his car for children’s charity
News / 1 day ago
Steven Tyler auctions his car for children’s charity
Linkin Park issue studio update
News / 1 day ago
Linkin Park issue studio update
Myles Kennedy solo material is “organic and raw”
News / 1 day ago
Myles Kennedy solo material is “organic and raw”

Promoted

Top