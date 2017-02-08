Watch Taking Back Sunday's Call Come Running video

Taking Back Sunday release video for Call Come Running - from 7th album Tidal Wave

Taking Back Sunday have released a video for their track Call Come Running.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s seventh studio album Tidal Wave, which launched in September 2016 via Hopeless Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is, guitarist John Nolan said: “I’m very excited for people to hear it. I think it’s going to be a surprise to some people. We’re all extremely excited about what we’ve done.

“It’s the culmination of things we’ve tried over the past two records. I think it’s the strongest record we’ve done since getting back together. We’ve freed ourselves up to go in new directions.”

Taking Back Sunday are about to head out on the road with former My Chemical Romance man Frank Iero. They’ll then hit the road with Acceptance for a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand, before returning to the US.