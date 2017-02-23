Modern Baseball go on indefinite hiatus

Modern Baseball cancel US tour and festival appearances as project “was slowly eating away at our mental health”

Modern Baseball have announced that they've decided to go on indefinite hiatus due to mental health issues.

The band pulled the plug on their dates in the UK and Australia in 2015 while frontman Brendan Lukens took time out to deal with mental health and substance abuse issues. He later released a video where he opened up on his bipolar disorder.

But now the band say they’ve all been suffering and have announced a break – cancelling their upcoming US tour dates and festival appearances in the process.

Guitarist Jake Ewald explains in a statement: “As much as it pains me to say this, we have decided to cancel our upcoming US tour dates and festival appearances to take a break from Modern Baseball for a little while.

“Over the past few months, the band has become an immense source of anxiety for me, and it wasn't until I opened up to Sean, Ian, and Brendan about it that we realised we were all feeling the same way.

“The project we started as a source of joy and positive expression had become something that was slowly eating away at our mental health and our friendships.

“We have been championing the importance of mental health for a while now, and we recently realised that it would be wrong for us to ignore our own health any longer.”