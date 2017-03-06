Listen to first Senseless Things track in 22 years

Senseless Things have released the track Lost Honey – the first new material from the band in 22 years.

Their last studio album was 1995’s Taking Care Of Business but they split that same year after farewell tours of the UK and Japan, with the band members going on to play with a range of other artists.

Drummer Cass Browne joined Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project and also appeared on the Blur man’s 2002 album Mali Music. Bassist Morgan Nicholls hooked up with Muse as their live keyboard player, while vocalist Mark Keds co-wrote The Libertines track Can’t Stand Me Now.

Now they’ve reformed and have released Lost Honey to mark the announcement of a one-off show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 25.

As to possible further activity from the band, Keds tells TeamRock: “I wouldn’t rule out gigs, but they’re less likely than… After we split, Sony put out a posthumous ‘best of’ that didn’t represent us in the best light, and there’s talk of re-recording those songs, but it’s still really early days so I’m unsure how far we’ll take it."

A limited-editon 7-inch vinyl pressing of Lost Honey will be available at the London show – while Gorillaz collaborator Jamie Hewlett has issued a rare illustration on the band which can be seen below.