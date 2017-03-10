Feeder to reissue Renegades and Generation Freakshow

Feeder will re-release Renegades and Generation Freakshow later this month featuring bonus tracks and b-sides to coincide with UK tour

Feeder have announced that they’ll re-release their albums Renegades and Generation Freakshow later this month.

Cooking Vinyl will reissue 2010’s Renegades and 2012’s Generation Freakshow on March 24. Both had previously been available through the band’s own Big Teeth label, but had been unavailable physically and digitally for some time.

Both will feature the full albums along with bonus tracks and b-sides.

The releases coincide with Feeder’s upcoming 10-date UK tour, which kicks off on March 24 in Liverpool and wraps up on April 6 in York.

The band also recently launched a video for Another Day On Earth, which featured on Grant Nicholas, Taka Hirose and Karl Brazil’s 2016 album All Bright Electric. Watch it below.

Speaking about the promo, Nicholas says: “This was definitely the coldest and most demanding video I have ever done.

“It was shot in the beautiful surroundings of Snowdonia National Park in North Wales on a freezing January day. It was a cold and physically draining day, but at the same time enjoyable to be in such a spectacular place and with a great crew.

“It is kind of a message about how alone and isolated we can sometimes feel in this world which can take you to a dark and lonely place.”

Find the tracklists and artwork for Renegades and Generation Freakshow below, along with a full list of Feeder’s tour dates.