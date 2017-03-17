 Skip to main content

Blink-182: Watch colourful lyric video for new track Parking Lot

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Blink-182 release lyric video for their new track Parking Lot from deluxe edition of California - out in May

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their track Parking Lot.

The song is included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California, which will launch on May 19. It’ll feature a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Parking Lot sees the band reminisce on their younger days, seeing Raygun live in Chicago and listening to The Smith and Violent Femmes – and introduces their own take on a line from Joni Mitchell’s Big Yellow Taxi.

As for the decision to release an expanded edition of California, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker says: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

California Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order. Find a full tracklist below.

California is the band’s first studio album with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. He was brought into Blink following the departure of Tom DeLonge in 2015.

Blink-182 will head out on the road across the UK this summer with support form Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Front Bottoms.

Blink-182 California Deluxe Edition tracklist

  1. Cynical
  2. Bored To Death
  3. She’s Out Of Her Mind
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Sober
  6. Built This Pool
  7. No Future
  8. Home Is Such A Lonely Place
  9. Kings Of The Weekend
  10. Teenage Satellites
  11. Left Alone
  12. Rabbit Hole
  13. San Dieo
  14. The Only Thing That Matters
  15. California
  16. Brohemian Rhapsody
  17. Parking Lot
  18. Misery
  19. Good Old Days
  20. Don’t Mean Anything
  21. Hey I’m Sorry
  22. Last Train Home
  23. Wildfire
  24. 6/8
  25. Long Lost Feeling
  26. Bottom Of The Ocean
  27. Can’t Get You More Pregnant
  28. Bored To Death (Acoustic)

Blink-182 UK tour 2017

Jul 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 04: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jul 12: Aberdeen GE Oil And Gas Arena
Jul 14: Manchester Arena
Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre
Jul 19: London O2 Arena
Jul 20: London O2 Arena

