Blink-182: Watch colourful lyric video for new track Parking Lot

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their track Parking Lot.

The song is included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California, which will launch on May 19. It’ll feature a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Parking Lot sees the band reminisce on their younger days, seeing Raygun live in Chicago and listening to The Smith and Violent Femmes – and introduces their own take on a line from Joni Mitchell’s Big Yellow Taxi.

As for the decision to release an expanded edition of California, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker says: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

California Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order. Find a full tracklist below.

California is the band’s first studio album with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. He was brought into Blink following the departure of Tom DeLonge in 2015.

Blink-182 will head out on the road across the UK this summer with support form Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Front Bottoms.