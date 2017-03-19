 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Chuck Berry dead at 90

News / 52 minutes ago / by Luke Morton

Iconic rock 'n' roll guitarist Chuck Berry has died at age 90

Rock 'n' roll and guitar icon Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

As reported by the St Charles County police in Missouri, Berry was found unresponsive at lunchtime on Saturday March 19.

"Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1.26pm," said the police spokeswoman.

"The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry."

Various high-profile celebrities and musicians have tweeted their condolences and tributes on Twitter, including Bruce Springsteen and Mick Jagger.

Known for his legendary guitar playing, Berry was responsible for the songs Johnny B. Goode and Roll Over Beethoven. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986,

On Berry's 90th birthday he announced a new self-titled album to be released in 2017, marking his first new music since 1979's Rock It.

From the archive

Ten pivotal dates in the chaotic career of Chuck Berry
Feature / 09 May 2014
Ten pivotal dates in the chaotic career of Chuck Berry
Previous BLINK-182: WATCH COLOURFUL LYRIC VIDEO FOR NEW TRACK PARKING LOT
Next  

Latest News

Malevolence return with graphic video for Slave To Satisfaction
News / 1 day ago
Malevolence return with graphic video for Slave To Satisfaction
News / 1 day ago
Magenta preview first material from new album We Are Legend
News / 1 day ago
Quinn Sullivan premieres new track Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish’s Floor Jansen has a baby girl
News / 1 day ago
Watch new Steel Panther video for I Got What You Want
News / 1 day ago
Brooklyn Sound 2017 announces free 5-city European tour
News / 1 day ago
Michael Schenker to tour with original MSG vocalists
News / 1 day ago
Kvelertak release new video for Bronsegud
News / 1 day ago
Listen to new Lonely Robot track Everglow
News / 1 day ago
Blink-182: Watch colourful lyric video for new track Parking Lot
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Michael Schenker to tour with original MSG vocalists
News / 1 day ago
Michael Schenker to tour with original MSG vocalists
Watch new Steel Panther video for I Got What You Want
News / 1 day ago
Watch new Steel Panther video for I Got What You Want
Kvelertak release new video for Bronsegud
News / 1 day ago
Kvelertak release new video for Bronsegud
Nightwish’s Floor Jansen has a baby girl
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish’s Floor Jansen has a baby girl
Brooklyn Sound 2017 announces free 5-city European tour
News / 1 day ago
Brooklyn Sound 2017 announces free 5-city European tour
Watch Linkin Park lyric video for Battle Symphony
News / 1 day ago
Watch Linkin Park lyric video for Battle Symphony
Metallica TV shines spotlight on band’s loyal fans
News / 1 day ago
Metallica TV shines spotlight on band’s loyal fans
Malevolence return with graphic video for Slave To Satisfaction
News / 1 day ago
Malevolence return with graphic video for Slave To Satisfaction
Suicide Silence’s Eddie Hermida brands CJ McMahon a “sellout”
News / 1 day ago
Suicide Silence’s Eddie Hermida brands CJ McMahon a “sellout”

Promoted

Top