2000 Trees: Lower Than Atlantis, Frank Carter added to lineup

Lower Than Atlantis, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mallory Knox and more added to UK’s 2000 Trees festival

Another 18 bands have been added to this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

The UK event will take place at Upcote Farm near Gloucester and Cheltenham on July 6-8, with Mallory Knox, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Lower Than Atlantis co-headlining the three-day event with Nothing But Thieves and Slaves.

Other artists confirmed today for 2000 Trees are The Menzingers, Honeyblood, Skinny Lister, Young Guns, Will Varley, Kevin Devine, Roam, Rolo Tomassi, Tall Ships, Brutus, Puppy, Decade, Big Spring, Kamikaze Girls and Ducking Punches.

Lower Than Atlantis frontman Mike Duce says: “We are really excited to return to 2000 Trees this summer.

“It will be our first UK festival since our new record Safe In Sound came out so it'll be great to play a lot more of those songs while everyone's getting drunk in a field.

“Lots of our mates are playing too so it'll be a good time in a beautiful part of the country."

Mallory Knox vocalist Mikey Chapman adds: "We're really looking forward to getting back to 2000 Trees again this year. We had an awesome time last year can't wait to do it all again with a new set."

Festival organiser James Scarlett has praised the UK rock scene and adds: “It is in ridiculously strong health and we’re very happy to be giving these bands a chance to co-headline a UK festival bill.

“Slaves will close the festival main stage on the Saturday night, with co-headliners Lower Than Atlantis on just before them. On the Friday we’ve got headliners Nothing But Thieves following Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – and let’s not forget Mallory Knox on our Thursday early entry night.

“It truly feels like 2000 Trees version 11 is going to be the best one yet. Roll on July!”

Tickets for 2000 Trees are available directly through the festival’s website, while a full lineup of confirmed bands can be seen below.