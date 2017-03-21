Set It Off, With Confidence announce UK tour

Set It Off will share the stage with Australian outfit With Confidence on co-headline tour of the UK in May

Set It Off and With Confidence have announced a co-headline tour of the UK.

Both bands will play four dates across the country, with Florida group Set It Off performing in support of their 2016 album Upside Down, and Australian outfit With Confidence playing tracks from their debut album Better Weather which was also released last year.

Set It Off lead vocalist Cody Carson says: “UK, we are coming back! We’ve missed you dearly, so when we found out we were coming back for Slam Dunk yet again, we decided to hit up our new friends in With Confidence and put together some shows for you so we could get more time with all of you!

“Needless to say, we are super excited to come back and play your favourite songs and some brand new ones you haven’t heard live just yet from our album, Upside Down.

“It’s gonna be an absolute rager each night so get your tickets now and let’s party!”

Find a list of the tour dates below.