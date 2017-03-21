 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Set It Off, With Confidence announce UK tour

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Set It Off will share the stage with Australian outfit With Confidence on co-headline tour of the UK in May

Set It Off and With Confidence have announced a co-headline tour of the UK.

Both bands will play four dates across the country, with Florida group Set It Off performing in support of their 2016 album Upside Down, and Australian outfit With Confidence playing tracks from their debut album Better Weather which was also released last year.

Set It Off lead vocalist Cody Carson says: “UK, we are coming back! We’ve missed you dearly, so when we found out we were coming back for Slam Dunk yet again, we decided to hit up our new friends in With Confidence and put together some shows for you so we could get more time with all of you!

“Needless to say, we are super excited to come back and play your favourite songs and some brand new ones you haven’t heard live just yet from our album, Upside Down.

“It’s gonna be an absolute rager each night so get your tickets now and let’s party!”

Find a list of the tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 2 hours ago Listen to Anthrax B-side Vice Of The People
News / 1 hour ago Saxon have recorded 7 songs for new album
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 27 May 2015 Video: Set It Off's touring confessions

Set It Off, With Confidence 2017 UK tour dates

May 23: Bristol Marble Factory
May 24: Manchester Sound Control
May 25: Glasgow G2
May 31: London O2 Academy Islington

From the archive

Set It Off in Uncontainable promo
News / 18 Mar 2016
Set It Off in Uncontainable promo
Previous 2000 TREES: LOWER THAN ATLANTIS, FRANK CARTER ADDED TO LINEUP
Next  

Latest News

Bloodstock add 7 more bands to 2017 bill
News / 10 minutes ago
Bloodstock add 7 more bands to 2017 bill
News / 1 hour ago
Saxon have recorded 7 songs for new album
News / 2 hours ago
Listen to Anthrax B-side Vice Of The People
News / 16 hours ago
Pink Floyd to launch Interstellar Overdrive for Record Store Day
News / 19 hours ago
Damanek announce debut album On Track
News / 19 hours ago
Anthrax: We’d love to work with Lady Gaga
News / 20 hours ago
Hear new Bardo Pond album Under The Pines in full
News / 20 hours ago
Mastodon: Watch video showing making-of Emperor Of Sand
News / 21 hours ago
Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe praises Code Orange
News / 22 hours ago
Slash meets up with Steven Adler at John 5 gig
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Slash meets up with Steven Adler at John 5 gig
News / 22 hours ago
Slash meets up with Steven Adler at John 5 gig
Anthrax: We’d love to work with Lady Gaga
News / 19 hours ago
Anthrax: We’d love to work with Lady Gaga
Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe praises Code Orange
News / 21 hours ago
Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe praises Code Orange
Watch ex Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee visit Lemmy statue
News / 1 day ago
Watch ex Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee visit Lemmy statue
Mike Portnoy Confirms More European Dates For Shattered Fortress
News / 5 days ago
Mike Portnoy Confirms More European Dates For Shattered Fortress
Mastodon: Watch video showing making-of Emperor Of Sand
News / 20 hours ago
Mastodon: Watch video showing making-of Emperor Of Sand
Michael Schenker to tour with original MSG vocalists
News / 3 days ago
Michael Schenker to tour with original MSG vocalists
Chuck Berry: Tributes pour in for rock and blues icon
News / 2 days ago
Chuck Berry: Tributes pour in for rock and blues icon
Watch video for new Blackfield track Lonely Soul
News / 8 days ago
Watch video for new Blackfield track Lonely Soul

Promoted

Top