Listen to new Falling In Reverse track Broken

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Falling In Reverse stream their new track Broken - from upcoming album Coming Home

Falling In Reverse have released a stream of their new track Broken.

It’ll feature on the Las Vegas outfit’s upcoming fourth studio album Coming Home, which will launch on April 7 via Epitaph Records.

The band released the title track in December last year, with frontman Ronnie Radke previously revealing that their next album would focus on "feeling" and would sound like "nothing they have ever done before."

He said: "It’s a huge left turn. Every song is very vibey. There’s more feeling in it instead of a lot of metal. We’re challenging ourselves now more than we ever have in the weirdest ways possible, because you would think writing the craziest solo or riffs would be the challenging part.

"But the challenging part is trying to stick to a theme and not go all over the place like we would normally do."

Coming Home is now available for pre-order, with the full tracklist and artwork available below.

Falling In Reverse Coming Home tracklist

  1. Coming Home
  2. Broken
  3. Loser
  4. Fuck You And All Your Friends
  5. I Hate Everyone
  6. I’m Bad At Life
  7. Hanging On
  8. Superhero
  9. Straight To Hell
  10. I Don’t Mind
  11. The Departure

