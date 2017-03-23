Evanescence’s Amy Lee hints at “unique” new project

Exclusive: Amy Lee says Evanescence are working on “something complex” and says it should be out later this year

Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee says she and the band are working on a “unique” new project.

She revealed in December that they were in “creative mindset” – and while Lee won’t be drawn on exactly what her, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt and guitarists Troy McLawhorn and Jen Majura are currently up to, she confirms Evanescence have ventured into “new territory.”

Lee exclusively tells TeamRock: “We’re working on something new – and the info about it is on lockdown just for a little bit longer. In a short amount of time I’ll explain exactly what it is.

“But we are in the studio, we are working on a new project, and it’s something different – it’s not just a straightforward next Evanescence album.

“It’s something unique, something complex, something a little bit beyond that – and it’s definitely new territory for all of us.”

She adds: “It’s very exciting, and we’re working very hard. I can’t wait to tell you what it is, but we will be releasing it this year.”

Evanescence have also lined up a run of 2017 tour dates – and they’ll return to Europe later this year.

Lee says: “We’ve been touring and we’re actually about to leave for South American in a couple of weeks. Then we’re going to be coming to Europe this summer for a European tour, which is awesome because we haven’t been there in a while.”

Find a full list of Evanescence’s live dates below.