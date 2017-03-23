 Skip to main content

Evanescence’s Amy Lee hints at “unique” new project

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: Amy Lee says Evanescence are working on “something complex” and says it should be out later this year

Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee says she and the band are working on a “unique” new project.

She revealed in December that they were in “creative mindset” – and while Lee won’t be drawn on exactly what her, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt and guitarists Troy McLawhorn and Jen Majura are currently up to, she confirms Evanescence have ventured into “new territory.”

Lee exclusively tells TeamRock: “We’re working on something new – and the info about it is on lockdown just for a little bit longer. In a short amount of time I’ll explain exactly what it is.

“But we are in the studio, we are working on a new project, and it’s something different – it’s not just a straightforward next Evanescence album.

“It’s something unique, something complex, something a little bit beyond that – and it’s definitely new territory for all of us.”

She adds: “It’s very exciting, and we’re working very hard. I can’t wait to tell you what it is, but we will be releasing it this year.”

Evanescence have also lined up a run of 2017 tour dates – and they’ll return to Europe later this year.

Lee says: “We’ve been touring and we’re actually about to leave for South American in a couple of weeks. Then we’re going to be coming to Europe this summer for a European tour, which is awesome because we haven’t been there in a while.”

Find a full list of Evanescence’s live dates below.

Evanescence 2017 tour dates

Apr 20: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil
Apr 22: Rio De Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil
Apr 23: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil
Apr 27: Quito Agora Casa De La Cultura, Ecuador
Apr 29: Lima Festival Vivo El Rock, Peru
May 02: Buenos Aires Tecnopolis, Argentina
May 04: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Jun 07:Crans Pres Celigny Caribana Festival, France
Jun 10: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland
Jun 13: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Jun 14: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Jun 17: Tilburg o13, Netherlands
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 20: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Jun 21: Trakai Island Castle Summer Festival, Lithuania
Jun 23: St Petersburg Club A2, Russia
Jun 24: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia
Jun 26: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine
Jun 29: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Jun 30: Plovdiv Music Festival, Bulgaria
Jul 02: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 04: Milan Summer Festival, Italy
Jul 06: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jul 08: Pratteln Z7 Summer Nights Open Air, Switzerland
Jul 09: Colgne Palladium, Germany

