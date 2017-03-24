 Skip to main content

Watch All Time Low’s video for Last Young Renegade

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

All Time Low release video for title track from their new album Last Young Renegade - out in June

All Time Low have released a video for Last Young Renegade – the title track of their upcoming album.

It will launch on June 2 via Fueled By Ramen and is the follow-up to 2015’s Future Hearts.

The band previously hinted that their new material could feature an 80s vibe, and vocalist and guitarist Alex Gaskarth tells PopBuzz: “What we did do was experiment with some new sounds – some of that threw back to using analogue synths and things like that. I was watching a lot of Stranger Things.”

All Time Low are currently on tour across the UK. They’ll then head to mainland Europe before dates in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the US in support of their seventh studio album.

Find the tracklist and artwork for Last Young Renegade below alone with their full 2017 tour itinerary.

All Time Low Last Young Renegade tracklist

  1. Last Young Renegade
  2. Drugs & Candy
  3. Dirty Laundry
  4. Good Times
  5. Nice2KnoU
  6. Life Of The Party
  7. Nightmares
  8. Dark Side Of Your Room
  9. Ground Control
  10. Afterglow

All Time Low 2017 tour dates

Mar 24: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
Mar 25: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Mar 27: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK
Mar 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Mar 30: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UK
Mar 31: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Apr 03: Cologne LMH, Germany
Apr 04: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Apr 06: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Apr 08: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Apr 10: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
May 10: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand
May 12: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
May 13: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia
May 14: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia
May 16: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia
May 18: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia
May 19: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia
May 22: Nagoya Shi Club Quattro, Japan
May 23: Osaka BIGCAT, Japan
May 24: Akasaka Blitz, Japan
Jun 30: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Jul 01: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Jul 03: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Jul 05: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA
Jul 07: Los Angeles The Novo, CA
Jul 08: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jul 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Jul 11: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA
Jul 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Jul 14: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
Jul 15: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO
Jul 16: St Paul palace Theatre, MN
Jul 18: St Louis The Pageant, MO
Jul 20: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI
Jul 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL
Jul 22: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI
Jul 23: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH
Jul 25: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Jul 26: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY
Jul 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jul 29: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jul 31: New York Central Park SummerStage, NY
Aug 02: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD
Aug 03: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD
Aug 04: Raleigh The Ritz, NC
Aug 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Aug 06: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL
Sep 23: Las Veas Daytime Village, NV

Wednesday 13 in spooky video for What The Night Brings
Watch Thomas Wynn & The Believers play Man Out Of Time
Malevolence announce European headline tour
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
Boston lead tributes to Sib Hashian
Satyricon announce 2017 European tour
Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services
Former Boston drummer Sib Hashian dies aged 67
Watch Steve Hackett rehearse new track El Niño
Is Marilyn Manson teasing new album Say10?
Watch Gojira's entire Bloodstock festival 2016 performance
Is Marilyn Manson teasing new album Say10?
Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services
Evanescence’s Amy Lee hints at “unique” new project
Boston lead tributes to Sib Hashian
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
Solstafir release new track Bláfjall
Ramblin’ Man Fair: UFO, Scorpion Child, more added to bill
