Watch All Time Low’s video for Last Young Renegade

All Time Low release video for title track from their new album Last Young Renegade - out in June

All Time Low have released a video for Last Young Renegade – the title track of their upcoming album.

It will launch on June 2 via Fueled By Ramen and is the follow-up to 2015’s Future Hearts.

The band previously hinted that their new material could feature an 80s vibe, and vocalist and guitarist Alex Gaskarth tells PopBuzz: “What we did do was experiment with some new sounds – some of that threw back to using analogue synths and things like that. I was watching a lot of Stranger Things.”

All Time Low are currently on tour across the UK. They’ll then head to mainland Europe before dates in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the US in support of their seventh studio album.

Find the tracklist and artwork for Last Young Renegade below alone with their full 2017 tour itinerary.