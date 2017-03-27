Watch The Mission’s video for Only You & You Alone

The Mission have released a video for their track Only You & You Alone.

The song features Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and appeared on Wayne Hussey and co’s 11th studio album Another Fall From Grace which launched last year.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light saw The Mission reunite with producer Tim Palmer, who was behind the desk for the band’s debut album God’s Own Medicine in 1986 and 1990’s Carved In Sand.

Hussey suggested previously that Another Fall From Grace was the “lost link” between The Sisters Of Mercy’s debut First And Last And Always and God’s Own Medicine, and added: “I have rekindled my love for the guitar, electric 12 string particularly, after many years of ambivalence between us.”

In addition to the new video, The Mission have announced The Complete Another Fall From Grace Box Set, which will be released on May 12.

It's limited to just 1000 copies and contains two heavyweight 180g vinyl discs, two CDs and a DVD, along with a 20-page book with artwork and lyrics, two bonus tracks, a remix and four music videos. It's now available for pre-order.

The Mission will head out on tour across Europe from May and will support Alice Cooper in the UK in November.