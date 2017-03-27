Watch The Mission’s video for Only You & You Alone
The Mission have released a video for their track Only You & You Alone.
The song features Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and appeared on Wayne Hussey and co’s 11th studio album Another Fall From Grace which launched last year.
The follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light saw The Mission reunite with producer Tim Palmer, who was behind the desk for the band’s debut album God’s Own Medicine in 1986 and 1990’s Carved In Sand.
Hussey suggested previously that Another Fall From Grace was the “lost link” between The Sisters Of Mercy’s debut First And Last And Always and God’s Own Medicine, and added: “I have rekindled my love for the guitar, electric 12 string particularly, after many years of ambivalence between us.”
In addition to the new video, The Mission have announced The Complete Another Fall From Grace Box Set, which will be released on May 12.
It's limited to just 1000 copies and contains two heavyweight 180g vinyl discs, two CDs and a DVD, along with a 20-page book with artwork and lyrics, two bonus tracks, a remix and four music videos. It's now available for pre-order.
The Mission will head out on tour across Europe from May and will support Alice Cooper in the UK in November.
The Mission Another Fall From Grace box set contents
CD1
- Another Fall From Grace
- Met-Amor-Phosis
- Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful)
- Blood On The Road
- Can't See The Ocean For The Rain
- Tyranny Of Secrets
- Never's Longer Than Forever
- Bullets & Bayonets
- Valaam
- Jade
- Only You & You Alone
- Phantom Pain
CD2
- Met-Amor-Phosis (MGT remix)
- Tyranny Of Secrets (Motorcade remix)
- Parasites (New track)
- Sleeping Pills (New track)
- Met-Amor-Phosis (Acoustic balladeer version)
- Only You & You Alone (Radio edit)
- Met-Amor-Phosis (Black Star remix)
Vinyl
Side A
- Another Fall From Grace
- Met-Amor-Phosis
- Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful)
- Blood On The Road
Side B
- Cant' See The Ocean For The Rain
- Tyranny Of Secrets
- Never's Longer Than Forever
- Bullets & Bayonets
- Valaam
Side C
- Jade
- Only You & You Alone
- Phantom Pain
Side D
- Met-Amor-Phosis (MGT Remix)
- Tyranny Of Secrets (Motorcade Remix)
- Parasites
- Sleeping Pills
- Met-Amor-Phosis (acoustic balladeer version)
DVD
- Met-Amor-Phosis
- Tyranny Of Secrets
- Blood On The Road
- Only You & You Alone
The Mission 2017 European tour dates
May 11: Norwich Waterfront, UK
May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 13: Oberhausen Oberhausen New Waves Festival, Germany
May 14: Flensburg Roxy, Germany
May 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK
May 18: Oxford O2 Academy, UK
May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
May 24: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece
May 26: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
May 27: Leicester O2 Academy, UK
May 30: Hengelo Metropol, Netherlands
May 31: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jun 03: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 15: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 16: London SSE Arena, Wembley, UK (with Alice Cooper)