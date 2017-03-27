 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Watch The Mission’s video for Only You & You Alone

News / 12 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

The Mission release video for Only You & You Alone - featuring Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore

The Mission have released a video for their track Only You & You Alone.

The song features Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and appeared on Wayne Hussey and co’s 11th studio album Another Fall From Grace which launched last year.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light saw The Mission reunite with producer Tim Palmer, who was behind the desk for the band’s debut album God’s Own Medicine in 1986 and 1990’s Carved In Sand.

Hussey suggested previously that Another Fall From Grace was the “lost link” between The Sisters Of Mercy’s debut First And Last And Always and God’s Own Medicine, and added: “I have rekindled my love for the guitar, electric 12 string particularly, after many years of ambivalence between us.”

In addition to the new video, The Mission have announced The Complete Another Fall From Grace Box Set, which will be released on May 12.

It's limited to just 1000 copies and contains two heavyweight 180g vinyl discs, two CDs and a DVD, along with a 20-page book with artwork and lyrics, two bonus tracks, a remix and four music videos. It's now available for pre-order.

The Mission will head out on tour across Europe from May and will support Alice Cooper in the UK in November.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 17 days ago Deep Purple reveal all in the new Classic Rock, on sale now
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 1 hour ago Mastodon share Emperor Of Sand colour-in cover commercial
Feature / 15 Jul 2016 Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, The Mission's Golden Years

The Mission Another Fall From Grace box set contents

CD1

  1. Another Fall From Grace
  2. Met-Amor-Phosis
  3. Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful)
  4. Blood On The Road
  5. Can't See The Ocean For The Rain
  6. Tyranny Of Secrets
  7. Never's Longer Than Forever
  8. Bullets & Bayonets
  9. Valaam
  10. Jade
  11. Only You & You Alone
  12. Phantom Pain

CD2

  1. Met-Amor-Phosis (MGT remix)
  2. Tyranny Of Secrets (Motorcade remix)
  3. Parasites (New track)
  4. Sleeping Pills (New track)
  5. Met-Amor-Phosis (Acoustic balladeer version)
  6. Only You & You Alone (Radio edit)
  7. Met-Amor-Phosis (Black Star remix)

Vinyl

Side A

  1. Another Fall From Grace
  2. Met-Amor-Phosis
  3. Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful)
  4. Blood On The Road

Side B

  1. Cant' See The Ocean For The Rain
  2. Tyranny Of Secrets
  3. Never's Longer Than Forever
  4. Bullets & Bayonets
  5. Valaam

Side C

  1. Jade
  2. Only You & You Alone
  3. Phantom Pain

Side D

  1. Met-Amor-Phosis (MGT Remix)
  2. Tyranny Of Secrets (Motorcade Remix)
  3. Parasites
  4. Sleeping Pills
  5. Met-Amor-Phosis (acoustic balladeer version)

DVD

  1. Met-Amor-Phosis
  2. Tyranny Of Secrets
  3. Blood On The Road
  4. Only You & You Alone

The Mission 2017 European tour dates

May 11: Norwich Waterfront, UK
May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 13: Oberhausen Oberhausen New Waves Festival, Germany
May 14: Flensburg Roxy, Germany
May 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK
May 18: Oxford O2 Academy, UK
May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
May 24: Athens Gagarin 205, Greece
May 26: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
May 27: Leicester O2 Academy, UK
May 30: Hengelo Metropol, Netherlands
May 31: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jun 03: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 15: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alice Cooper)
Nov 16: London SSE Arena, Wembley, UK (with Alice Cooper)

From the archive

Man On A Mission: Wayne Hussey on the band’s past, present and future
Feature / 18 May 2016
Man On A Mission: Wayne Hussey on the band’s past, present and future
Previous WATCH ALL TIME LOW’S VIDEO FOR LAST YOUNG RENEGADE
Next  

Latest News

Mastodon share Emperor Of Sand colour-in cover commercial
News / 1 hour ago
Mastodon share Emperor Of Sand colour-in cover commercial
News / 2 days ago
Iron Maiden announce new vinyl reissues series
News / 2 days ago
Scorpions and Megadeth to tour North America
News / 2 days ago
Wednesday 13 in spooky video for What The Night Brings
News / 2 days ago
Watch All Time Low’s video for Last Young Renegade
News / 2 days ago
Watch Thomas Wynn & The Believers play Man Out Of Time
News / 2 days ago
Malevolence announce European headline tour
News / 2 days ago
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
News / 2 days ago
Boston lead tributes to Sib Hashian
News / 3 days ago
Satyricon announce 2017 European tour
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

A Metal Tribute To The History of Video Games
News / 12 Aug 2014
A Metal Tribute To The History of Video Games
Iron Maiden announce new vinyl reissues series
News / 2 days ago
Iron Maiden announce new vinyl reissues series
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
News / 2 days ago
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
Watch Gojira's entire Bloodstock festival 2016 performance
News / 3 days ago
Watch Gojira's entire Bloodstock festival 2016 performance
Boston lead tributes to Sib Hashian
News / 2 days ago
Boston lead tributes to Sib Hashian
Scorpions and Megadeth to tour North America
News / 2 days ago
Scorpions and Megadeth to tour North America
Wednesday 13 in spooky video for What The Night Brings
News / 2 days ago
Wednesday 13 in spooky video for What The Night Brings
Opera singer shocks Spain's Got Talent judges with AC/DC cover
News / 19 Mar 2016
Opera singer shocks Spain's Got Talent judges with AC/DC cover
Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services
News / 3 days ago
Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services

Promoted

Top