Watch video for Amy Lee solo track Speak To Me

Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee releases video for her solo track Speak To Me - from new film Voice From The Stone

Evanescence singer Amy Lee has released a new video for her solo track Speak To Me.

The song features on the soundtrack to the movie Voice From The Stone, which will arrive in theatres from April 28.

The film was directed by Eric Howell and stars Emilia Clarke and Marton Csokas. Howell was also behind the camera for Lee’s video.

Voice From The Stone is described as “a haunting thriller set at an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany and tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse hired to help the mute young heir within.

“But the more she observes the boy, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa’s stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own.”

Last week, Lee exclusively told TeamRock that Evanescence were working on “something complex.”

She said: “We’re working on something new – and the info about it is on lockdown just for a little bit longer. In a short amount of time I’ll explain exactly what it is. But we are in the studio, we are working on a new project, and it’s something different – it’s not just a straightforward next Evanescence album.

“It’s something unique, something complex, something a little bit beyond that – and it’s definitely new territory for all of us.”

She added: “It’s very exciting, and we’re working very hard. I can’t wait to tell you what it is, but we will be releasing it this year.”

Evanescence will head out on tour across South America, Europe and Russia from April.