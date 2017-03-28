 Skip to main content

Amazon UK reveal live music deals for Prime members

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Amazon UK announce range of exclusive offers for Prime customers - including ticket pre-sales and premium seats

Amazon UK have announced deals for music fans who are signed up to their Prime service.

The internet shopping giant will launch Amazon Tickets on March 30 (Thursday) which will give Prime members access to pre-sale passes for some concerts 24-hours before going on general release at venues across the UK.

In addition, Amazon have announced Amazon lounges and premium seating deals at London’s O2 and Wembley SSE Arena – and for this year’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, which features former Genesis man Phil Collins, Blondie, Green Day and Tom Petty.

General Manager of Amazon Tickets Geraldine Wilson says: “We’re always looking to add to Amazon Prime, and today we’re delighted to give our members exclusive access to tickets to our new Amazon lounges, premium seating and pre-sales for live music and entertainment experiences across the UK.

“Prime members will now be able to get access to the best seats in the house and our pre-sales, and this is just the start – we’ll be adding new shows every week.”

Visit the Amazon website for further information.

