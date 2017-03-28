 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Sex Pistols ex Glen Matlock launches operatic punk album

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

The Anarchy Arias featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and opera singers inspired by Glen Matlock’s string version of Sex Pistols’ Pretty Vacant

Former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has launched an operatic punk album.

Titled The Anarchy Arias, it was recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra along with opera singers and sees them perform 13 classical renditions of punk classics including Oh Bondage! Up Yours! by X Ray Spex, Neat Neat Neat by The Damned, No More Heroes by The Stranglers and God Save The Queen by Sex Pistols.

Matlock reveals the album was inspired by his string quartet version of Pistol’s track Pretty Vacant which he recorded in 2015.

He says: “About a year and a half ago I got involved with doing Pretty Vacant with a string quartet. I really enjoyed it.

“The guy behind the Arias heard it, and thought it might be good for all kinds of punk things. So that's what they did. I then heard some tracks, and I really liked it. I thought some of the orchestrations were fantastic. It was really well done.”

It’s not the first time Sex Pistols tracks have been covered by an orchestra. The London Symphony Orchestra recorded EMI and God Save The Queen for the The Great Rock’N’Roll Swindle soundtrack album.

Matlock adds: “I’ve always liked that version that Jerzimy did on the Swindle soundtrack of Anarchy In The UK, with a French accordion, in waltz time. All those things work, and they're not necessarily what you think.”

As for The Anarchy Arias, Matlock says: “There's certainly a lot of tongue in cheekiness to it. At the same time I am of an age where you had things like Deep Purple In Rock, with a symphony orchestra, or Procol Harum doing Conquistador with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – or Frank Zappa with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Festival Hall.

“And always in the back of your mind, as a songwriter, you wonder what your stuff would sound like with an orchestra. And it's a little bit of an accolade to hear it done that way. I think any good song can be played in any idiom.”

The Anarchy Arias will be released on June 9. Find the tracklist below, along with a video for Pretty Vacant.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 1 hour ago Watch Metallica perform Halo On Fire live in Brazil
Feature / 18 days ago Deep Purple reveal all in the new Classic Rock, on sale now
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 2 hours ago ELO: Bev Bevan won’t attend Rock Hall induction ceremony

The Anarchy Arias tracklist

  1. Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols)
  2. No More Heroes (The Stranglers)
  3. Should I Stay Or Should I Go (The Clash)
  4. Ça Plane Pour Moi (Plastic Bertrand)
  5. Teenage Kicks (The Undertones)
  6. The Sound Of The Suburbs (The Members)
  7. Ever Fallen In Love…(With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (Buzzcocks)
  8. God Save The Queen (Sex Pistols)
  9. London Calling (The Clash)
  10. Babylon’s Burning (The Ruts)
  11. Oh Bondage! Up Yours! (X Ray Spex)
  12. Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division)
  13. Neat Neat Neat (The Damned)

From the archive

The Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock: the 10 records that made me play bass
Feature / 22 Feb 2017
The Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock: the 10 records that made me play bass
Previous WATCH VIDEO FOR AMY LEE SOLO TRACK SPEAK TO ME
Next  

Latest News

Watch Metallica perform Halo On Fire live in Brazil
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Metallica perform Halo On Fire live in Brazil
News / 2 hours ago
ELO: Bev Bevan won’t attend Rock Hall induction ceremony
News / 19 hours ago
Damian Wilson: Threshold departure not a “mutual decision”
News / 19 hours ago
Paul McCartney working on new album
News / 20 hours ago
Rammstein have 35 songs “almost finished”
News / 21 hours ago
Last In Line have 6 songs written for Heavy Crown follow-up
News / 22 hours ago
Wednesday 13: Murderdolls reunion would be a great idea
News / 23 hours ago
Watch video for Amy Lee solo track Speak To Me
News / 23 hours ago
Steel Panther: why we love Download Festival
News / 1 day ago
Papa Roach announce new album Crooked Teeth
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Steel Panther: why we love Download Festival
News / 23 hours ago
Steel Panther: why we love Download Festival
Watch video for Amy Lee solo track Speak To Me
News / 23 hours ago
Watch video for Amy Lee solo track Speak To Me
Wednesday 13: Murderdolls reunion would be a great idea
News / 22 hours ago
Wednesday 13: Murderdolls reunion would be a great idea
Mastodon share Emperor Of Sand colour-in cover commercial
News / 1 day ago
Mastodon share Emperor Of Sand colour-in cover commercial
Papa Roach announce new album Crooked Teeth
News / 1 day ago
Papa Roach announce new album Crooked Teeth
Watch The Mission’s video for Only You & You Alone
News / 1 day ago
Watch The Mission’s video for Only You & You Alone
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
News / 3 days ago
Anathema detail new album The Optimist
Iron Maiden announce new vinyl reissues series
News / 3 days ago
Iron Maiden announce new vinyl reissues series
Watch Metallica perform Halo On Fire live in Brazil
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Metallica perform Halo On Fire live in Brazil

Promoted

Top