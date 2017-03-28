 Skip to main content

Watch Depeche Mode’s BBC 6 Music Festival set

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Depeche Mode’s set filmed at the Glasgow Barrowland now available via the BBC iPlayer

Depeche Mode’s full set recorded for the BBC 6 Music Festival has been made available to stream.

The show was filmed at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on the festival’s final night on March 25 – and it marked the first time in 23 years that Dave Gahan and co had played the venue. And it's available to watch in full via the BBC's iPlayer.

The band played 12 tracks, including Where’s The Revolution from their recently released 14th album Spirit.

Speaking about the themes behind the follow-up to 2013’s Delta Machine, frontman Gahan told Rolling Stone: "We're living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more.

“I think about my kids and what they're growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the US election last year. She just sobbed, and I was like, 'Wow.'"

He added: “Martin Gore and I both live in America, so we're both very affected by what goes on.

"Martin said to me, 'I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it's true that we're very fortunate – but that doesn't mean you stop caring about what's going on in the world. It's really affecting me.' And I said, 'I understand. I feel the same.'"

Depeche Mode’s European tour continues on May 5 when they play Stockholm’s Friends Arena.

Depeche Mode Live At The Glasgow Barrowland setlist

  1. Going Backwards
  2. So Much Love
  3. Corrupt
  4. A Pain That I’m Used To
  5. World In My Eyes
  6. Cover Me
  7. Home
  8. Where’s The Revolution
  9. Barrel Of A Gun
  10. Walking In My Shoes
  11. Personal Jesus
  12. Enjoy The Silence

