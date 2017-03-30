Linkin Park announce UK dates

Linkin Park have lined up three UK dates to celebrate the release of new album One More Light

Linkin Park have announced three UK dates. They'll play London, Manchester and Birmingham in July in support of new album One More Light, which is released on May 19.

Last month Linkin Park released Heavy, the first track to emerge from the new album. “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations," said frontman Chester Bennington. "They talk about a frame of thinking.

"We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time."

Two weeks ago the band launched a lyric video for _Battle Symphony._ "Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you're going to get," says Mike Shinoda, "and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others."