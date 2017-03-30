 Skip to main content

Linkin Park announce UK dates

News / 47 minutes ago / by TeamRock

Linkin Park have lined up three UK dates to celebrate the release of new album One More Light

Linkin Park have announced three UK dates. They'll play London, Manchester and Birmingham in July in support of new album One More Light, which is released on May 19.

Last month Linkin Park released Heavy, the first track to emerge from the new album. “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations," said frontman Chester Bennington. "They talk about a frame of thinking.

"We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time."

Two weeks ago the band launched a lyric video for _Battle Symphony._ "Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you're going to get," says Mike Shinoda, "and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others."

Linkin Park 2017 dates (new UK dates in bold)

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina
May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: The O2, London
Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Jul 07: Arena, Manchester

UK tickets are on-sale from 9am on Friday April 7, and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.

